Trump Demands a Redo of 2020 Election Be Held Immediately After Zuckerberg's Confession About FBI

On Monday, former President Donald Trump called for a redo of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump demanded the new election following Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s admission that Facebook limited distribution of the Hunter Biden laptop story in the run-up to the 2020 election based on warnings from the FBI.

Trump calls for a re-do of the 2020 election “immediately!” pic.twitter.com/ofCw0STVSr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2022

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,'” Trump wrote in a post to his Truth Social account.

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

On Thursday, Zuckerberg made the admission during an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

“The FBI, I think, basically came to us — some folks on our team — and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert,” Zuckerberg said.

“We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant.’”

While the social media giant did not outright ban the story in the same way its competitor Twitter did, Facebook nevertheless restricted its reach.

“We just kind of thought, ‘Hey, look, if the FBI’ — which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country, it’s a very professional law enforcement — ‘they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously,’” Zuckerberg said.

As backlash over the bombshell began to swell, specifically in conservative circles, the FBI released a statement Friday night explaining the situation.

“The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” the FBI said, according to NBC News.

Trump’s claims that censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal impacted the 2020 election are far from fruitless.

According to a November 2020 poll from NewsBusters, as many as 9.4 percent of Biden voters in swing states may have changed their vote if they had full knowledge of the Hunter Biden scandal.

Of those polled, 45.1 percent of swing-vote Biden voters said they were unaware of the scandal in its entirety.

If 9.4 percent of those voters had abandoned Biden, NewsBusters claimed all six of the swing states Biden won could have been flipped to Trump.

This would have handed Trump 311 electoral votes, winning him the election.

