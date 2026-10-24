Trump Demands 'Total Disgrace' LeBron James Apologize to 'American Warriors and Heroes' After Anthem Incident

LeBron James has spent more than two decades perfecting his basketball game. Apparently, he still thinks there’s room for improvement in his golf game — even during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump blasted the NBA superstar after video circulated of James practicing his golf swing while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played before Wednesday’s season opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

And Trump, never one to mince words when it comes to James, made his displeasure abundantly clear in a post on Truth Social.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!” the president wrote.

“I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

The controversy stems from James’ behavior before Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden, where the 76ers opened their season against the defending NBA champion.

Rather than standing still during the anthem, James was captured on video making motions resembling a golf swing as the song played.

LeBron working on his golf swing pregame 🏌️‍♂️ (via @alexdaysports) https://t.co/rgdHRz5G4k — TickPick (@TickPick) October 21, 2026

The footage quickly drew criticism online, with social media users questioning why one of basketball’s biggest stars couldn’t put his imaginary golf club away for a couple of moments.

The incident also wasn’t James’ first brush with controversy involving the national anthem.

In 2023, James faced criticism after making an entrance during the anthem at a University of Southern California basketball game featuring his son.

LeBron James makes his entrance at the Galen Center for Bronny James’ debut during the national anthem, holding daughter Zhuri’s hand. Accompanied by Bryce James and two of his Sierra Canyon teammates, Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander. https://t.co/tN0iSMhkJA — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 10, 2023

Wednesday’s incident came during an otherwise promising start to James’ 24th NBA season, as Philadelphia defeated New York 106-100.

James finished with 14 points in his debut with the 76ers, a team hoping to contend for an NBA championship with the veteran superstar playing a reduced role.

Should LeBron James apologize for his behavior during the national anthem? Yes, it was disgraceful No, he was not disrespectful Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it was disgraceful 100% (151 votes) No, he was not disrespectful 0% (0 votes)

Of course, James’ accomplishments on the basketball court have never insulated him from criticism over his political views or public behavior.

And while fans can debate whether the swinging motions were deliberately disrespectful, Trump’s position on the matter leaves little room for interpretation.

For James, the opening night victory was a promising start to another NBA season.

But the president’s demand for an apology has ensured that his performance during the national anthem will receive nearly as much attention as his performance on the hardwood.

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