Former President Donald Trump took aim at the Jan. 6 committee’s star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, after leaked text messages revealed she considered the investigation to be “bs.” Hutchinson served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump responded to the messages, which had been published the previous afternoon by the Daily Caller, in a Monday post on Truth Social. He wrote, “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson, who the Fake News Media refuses to properly reveal, recently called the January 6 Unselect Committee ‘B.S.’ Gee, that wasn’t reported by LameStream!”

According to the Daily Caller, on Feb. 1, Hutchinson wrote, “Hey [redacted]! This is Cassidy Hutchinson. Kind of a random question, but do you still work for the Schlapp’s at the ACU?”

Matt Schlapp is the chairman of the American Conservative Union. This organization maintains the First Amendment Fund, which provides defense funding for former Trump officials who’ve become ensnared by the Jan. 6 committee.

The recipient, a “conservative activist,” replied, “Hi, Yes!”

“Do you happen to know a First Amendment fund [point of contact] I could reach out to? I was subpoenaed in early Nov., but the committee waited to serve me until last week,” Hutchinson explained in the second message.

In the last, she wrote, “I had to accept service because the U.S. Marshalls came to my apartment last Wednesday, but I haven’t made contact with the Committee. I’m just on a tight timeline and just trying to figure out what my options are to deal with this bs.”

The Daily Caller obtained another text message in which Hutchinson told the recipient she did not want the situation to get “unnecessarily elevated.”

Of course, this is pure speculation, but it appears that Hutchinson had little initial interest in testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, let alone becoming the star of the show. Although she was forced to deal with it after being served with a subpoena, she considered the committee’s investigation to be “bs.”

So what changed? She sure seemed mighty chummy with the committee’s anti-Trump vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. But I digress.

If questioner (Cheney) wants to appear fair to jury (American people), it probably is not a good idea to get caught on camera hugging the witness…see below from @Politico;already people have very strong feelings – both ways – about this hearing and pics like this don’t help; pic.twitter.com/lbdkMtzT4y — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2022

The hyper-partisan committee, the legacy media and anti-Trumpers everywhere were delighted with Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony, considering it the smoking gun that had eluded them for the past year.

Upon closer scrutiny, however, it was discovered that certain “facts” didn’t add up. As time went by, the chasm between Hutchinson’s statements and reality began to grow.

For example, the Secret Service quickly disputed Hutchinson’s allegations that Trump had lunged at his driver and tried to grab the steering wheel and said agents were ready to say so — under oath.

Moreover, it turned out that the committee never tried to corroborate Hutchinson’s accusations, which, had it been conducting an impartial — and ethical — investigation, would have been its first course of action.

The Washington Examiner reported that Hutchinson claimed to have written a recommended statement for Trump on a notecard on Jan. 6, which read, “Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately.”

However, a spokesperson for former White House attorney Eric Herschmann told ABC News last week that Herschmann had written this note. “All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” the spokesperson said.

Some parts of Hutchinson’s testimony are likely true. Other parts, however, are said to have been greatly exaggerated, taken out of context or “recalled” incorrectly.

Hutchinson’s accusation that Trump threw a plate of food against a wall after hearing that former Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence that the Democrats’ interference in the 2020 election changed the outcome is likely true. But who among us wouldn’t have been angry?

Although it goes far beyond the scope of this post, Fox News host Dan Bongino, a longtime Secret Service agent himself, spent an entire hour debunking Hutchinson’s claims in the podcast below. I highly recommend watching it.

Hutchinson’s leaked text messages make this woman look like a total fraud — and leave many of us wondering what caused her to go from calling the investigation “bs” to becoming the committee’s star witness.

