Trump Demotes Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff Wednesday, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

Trump and Parscale’s relationship was reportedly strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew an unexpectedly low crowd.

Trump announced the move on Facebook late Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” he wrote.

“Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

The staff change might not alter the day-to-day running of the campaign.

Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory that year. Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.

Stepien’s promotion is not the only reshuffling that the president’s re-election campaign has seen recently.

Less than three weeks ago, Trump tapped businessman Jeff DeWit to become the campaign’s chief operating officer, replacing Michael Glassner.

DeWit had previously served in the Trump administration as the chief financial officer of NASA before his resignation in February.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also shuffled his campaign team amid a disastrous stretch in his campaign, albeit much earlier in the cycle.

For Biden, the moves marked genuine shakeups that expanded and changed how campaign operated.

Biden elevated Anita Dunn, effectively displacing his first campaign manager, Greg Schultz, after a fourth-place Iowa finish and after he was already headed for a second embarrassing finish in New Hampshire.

Dunn had joined Biden at the outset of his campaign after having served President Barack Obama as a top communications adviser.

With Dunn’s urging, Biden hired his current campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, in March after Dunn and others helped resurrect Biden in Nevada and South Carolina and put him on the path to the nomination.

Schultz is now at the Democratic National Committee, helping lead the joint battleground strategy among the national party, the Biden campaign and state parties.

