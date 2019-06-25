Trump Denies Rape Allegations, Says E Jean Carroll ‘Totally Lying,’ ‘Not My Type’

President Donald Trump on Monday said writer E. Jean Carroll was “totally lying” when she accused Trump of rape in an incident she said took place in a New York City department store during the mid-1990s.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” Trump told The Hill in an interview.

Trump told the interviewers he had never met Carroll.

“Totally lying. I don’t know anything about her,” he said. “I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

Carroll claimed that Trump assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman after he asked for her advice buying a gift for a woman, and when talk turned to lingerie, they went to a dressing room, where she said he assaulted her.

In response to Trump’s Monday comments, Carroll told CNN, “I love that I’m not his type.”

Carroll’s accusation, which is part of her upcoming book, was published Friday by New York Magazine. The excerpt included a photo that identified Carroll, Trump, Ivana Trump and John Johnson, who was married to Carroll at the time, at the same party circa 1987.

Trump on Saturday said the photo meant nothing.

“Standing with my coat on in a line — give me a break — with my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is,” Trump said.

Trump had earlier issued a statement angrily denying the accusation, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book–that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” Trump said in the statement.

“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda — like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news — it’s an epidemic.”

Trump then mocked the accuser and the publication that shared her allegations.

“Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened,” he said.

Trump then said he was on the lookout for political motives for Carroll’s sudden decision to make her claim.

“False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms. If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible,” he said.

“The world should know what’s really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

During an appearance on CNN, Carroll referred to the incident as a “fight.”

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged,” Carroll said, “The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt.”

Interviewer Anderson Cooper said most people think of rape as violent.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy. They think of the fantasies,” she said, prompting an uncomfortable Cooper to call for a commercial break.

“You’re fascinating to talk to,” Carroll said in response.

