Trump Department of Education Drops the Hammer After Discovering $600 Million Going Toward 'Divisive' Propaganda in Schools

The indoctrination pipeline that leads from Washington to local schools is being severed by the Department of Education, which in recent days has dried up almost $1 billion in DEI-linked funding.

On Monday, the department announced that more than $600 million in grants have been canceled “that were using taxpayer funds to train teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies,” a news release on the Department of Education website said.

“Training materials included inappropriate and unnecessary topics such as Critical Race Theory; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); social justice activism; ‘anti-racism’; and instruction on white privilege and white supremacy,” the department wrote.

Some grants funded “teacher and staff recruiting strategies implicitly and explicitly based on race.” Other grants funded workshops on topics such as “Building Cultural Competence,” “Dismantling Racial Bias” and “Centering Equity in the Classroom.”

The release said other activities funded by the grants focused on what were called systemic forms of oppression and inequity and “understandings of race and racism to interrupt racial marginalization and oppression of students in planning instruction relationship building discipline and assessment.”

Instead of trying to recruit the best and brightest, the statement argued, “[m]any of these grants included teacher and staff recruiting strategies implicitly and explicitly based on race.”

The action came days after the Department axed 10 contracts totaling $336 million that were more focused on equity than education, according to a news release on the department’s website.

Grants to Regional Educational Laboratories were cut after a review of the project funded “uncovered wasteful and ideologically driven spending not in the interest of students and taxpayers.

The release said the Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest urged “equity audits” and equity conversations on Ohio schools.

Grants to four Equity Assistance Centers were cut, with the release saying that they supported “divisive training in DEI, Critical Race Theory, and gender identity for state and local education agencies as well as school boards.”

Public schools are not the only ones being told there is a new era dawning.

The department told colleges getting federal money “that they must cease using race preferences and stereotypes as a factor in their admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, sanctions, discipline, and beyond,” according to a news release on the department’s website. Colleges have 14 days to comply.

“With this guidance, the Trump Administration is directing schools to end the use of racial preferences and race stereotypes in their programs and activities—a victory for justice, civil rights laws, and the Constitution,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said.

“For decades, schools have been operating on the pretext that selecting students for ‘diversity’ or similar euphemisms is not selecting them based on race. No longer. Students should be assessed according to merit, accomplishment, and character—not prejudged by the color of their skin. The Office for Civil Rights will enforce that commitment,” Trainor said.

In January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at “ending radical indoctrination in K-12 schooling.”

“Parents trust America’s schools to provide their children with a rigorous education and to instill a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation and the values for which we stand. In recent years, however, parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight,” the order said.

“Such an environment operates as an echo chamber, in which students are forced to accept these ideologies without question or critical examination. In many cases, innocent children are compelled to adopt identities as either victims or oppressors solely based on their skin color and other immutable characteristics,” Trump wrote, adding “These practices not only erode critical thinking but also sow division, confusion, and distrust, which undermine the very foundations of personal identity and family unity.”

“Imprinting anti-American, subversive, harmful, and false ideologies on our Nation’s children not only violates longstanding anti-discrimination civil rights law in many cases, but usurps basic parental authority,” Trump wrote.

