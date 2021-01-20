Trump Departs White House, Tells Supporters 'We Will Be Back in Some Form'

Outgoing President Donald Trump drew cheers from supporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday when he told them, “We will be back.”

Trump and his wife, Melania, left Washington for the last time as president and first lady as they flew to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump recapped the accomplishments of his presidency before telling those who came to see him off that whatever came next, he would not simply be a spectator.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching and I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,” he said.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” Trump said. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

Trump said he hoped the new administration will build upon his administration’s success.

“The things that we’ve done have just been incredible, and we couldn’t have done them without you,” he said, later mentioning outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, by name as well as thanking members of Congress for their support.

“So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form,” Trump said to cheers.

“Have a good life,” he concluded. “We will see you soon.”

#InaugurationDay2021 Watch: President Trump boarded Air Force One left Washington, D.C. for the last time as president on Wednesday (1/20) @CBSNews @cbsnewspath

pic.twitter.com/CKJkBsddde — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 20, 2021

As Trump left aboard Air Force One, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” was playing to those watching on the tarmac.

Air Force One leaves Joint Base Andrews, with US President Donald Trump onboard for the final time – as the Frank Sinatra song, My Way, plays out across the air basehttps://t.co/AbQxlbyS9h pic.twitter.com/UFAH2VgJic — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

Trump did not reference his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, by name but added one dig.

“I hope they don’t raise your taxes,” he said, according to USA Today. “But if they do, I told you so.”

“We left it all on the field,” Trump said of his administration, according to Fox News.

Melania Trump also spoke before the couple left, saying being the first lady was her “great honor.”

The first family stands on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews as they wait for President Trump’s departure from Washington, D.C.⁠

⁠

📷 Alex Edelman / AFP pic.twitter.com/9l5SvUgs8e — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

Although Trump did not follow many traditions for an outgoing president, he did leave Biden a letter, according to USA Today.

White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed that Trump had done so. He did not release its contents.

“It’s a letter between 45 and 46,” Deere said.

