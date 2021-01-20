Login
Trump Departs White House, Tells Supporters 'We Will Be Back in Some Form'

By Jack Davis
Published January 20, 2021 at 9:15am
Outgoing President Donald Trump drew cheers from supporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday when he told them, “We will be back.”

Trump and his wife, Melania, left Washington for the last time as president and first lady as they flew to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump recapped the accomplishments of his presidency before telling those who came to see him off that whatever came next, he would not simply be a spectator.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching and I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,” he said.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” Trump said. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

Trump said he hoped the new administration will build upon his administration’s success.

“The things that we’ve done have just been incredible, and we couldn’t have done them without you,” he said, later mentioning outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, by name as well as thanking members of Congress for their support.

“So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form,” Trump said to cheers.

“Have a good life,” he concluded. “We will see you soon.”

As Trump left aboard Air Force One, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” was playing to those watching on the tarmac.

Trump did not reference his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, by name but added one dig.

“I hope they don’t raise your taxes,” he said, according to USA Today. “But if they do, I told you so.”

“We left it all on the field,” Trump said of his administration, according to Fox News.

Melania Trump also spoke before the couple left, saying being the first lady was her “great honor.”

Although Trump did not follow many traditions for an outgoing president, he did leave Biden a letter, according to USA Today.

White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed that Trump had done so. He did not release its contents.

“It’s a letter between 45 and 46,” Deere said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







