'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Jab Sneaks Past Producer, Makes It onto CNN Town Hall

One big CNN gaffe on Thursday had conservatives grinning and liberals cringing.
An on-screen graphic showing Facebook questions allowed one hilarious conservative query to slip through.
“Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity?” the question asked.
“TDS” stands for Trump Derangement Syndrome, a term used to describe left-leaning outlets such as CNN and their all-but-unchecked bias against President Donald Trump.
Host Anderson Cooper ignored the graphic, although many online noticed the hilarious question.
CNN Gets Pranked with Question About ‘Stage-4 TDS’ Allowed on Screen https://t.co/WkPevflf9O pic.twitter.com/I7nQcn2gor
— NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 13, 2020
Question on CNN: Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity? 😂 pic.twitter.com/OIeg6YkznJ
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 10, 2020
Real screenshot stage-4 TDS😂
CNN got pranked — via @newsbusters pic.twitter.com/3PwCaqwBbN
— FULCRUM News (@realFULCRUMNews) April 13, 2020
Fittingly, the media outlet most known for its bias against the president is, in fact, CNN.
Various reporters and anchors at CNN have been trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic against Trump and have run various stories about how badly he has mishandled the situation.
Only a few days before the Thursday gaffe, CNN’s Chris Cuomo had deceptively edited a clip of the president to make it seem as though he were lying.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo deceptively edited this clip to make it look like Trump said that he didn’t take action on the coronavirus because he didn’t want to upset people
After the CNN clip, Trump’s full remarks play which show Trump talking about the action he took
Cuomo cut that out pic.twitter.com/9cwgPvhj1u
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 8, 2020
On March 11, Don Lemon lost it on air and scolded NeverTrumper John Kasich for saying that Trump’s address to the nation was “fine,” rather than bashing the president.
Watch @DonLemon have a meltdown over John Kasich not bashing President Trump’s Oval Office Address pic.twitter.com/AHrO465eP4
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2020
Given this evidence, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” seems to be an apt description of the behaviors of many CNN personalities.
Despite the network’s criticisms of Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus, the president’s approval rating of his response remains high.
According to the Real Clear Politics average, 46.8 percent of the public approves of Trump’s handling of the situation.
