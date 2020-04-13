SECTIONS
'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Jab Sneaks Past Producer, Makes It onto CNN Town Hall

By Michael Austin
Published April 13, 2020 at 12:25pm
One big CNN gaffe on Thursday had conservatives grinning and liberals cringing.

An on-screen graphic showing Facebook questions allowed one hilarious conservative query to slip through.

“Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity?” the question asked.

“TDS” stands for Trump Derangement Syndrome, a term used to describe left-leaning outlets such as CNN and their all-but-unchecked bias against President Donald Trump.

Host Anderson Cooper ignored the graphic, although many online noticed the hilarious question.

Fittingly, the media outlet most known for its bias against the president is, in fact, CNN.

Various reporters and anchors at CNN have been trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic against Trump and have run various stories about how badly he has mishandled the situation.

Only a few days before the Thursday gaffe, CNN’s Chris Cuomo had deceptively edited a clip of the president to make it seem as though he were lying.

On March 11, Don Lemon lost it on air and scolded NeverTrumper John Kasich for saying that Trump’s address to the nation was “fine,” rather than bashing the president.

Given this evidence, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” seems to be an apt description of the behaviors of many CNN personalities.

Do you think CNN is biased against President Trump?

Despite the network’s criticisms of Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus, the president’s approval rating of his response remains high.

According to the Real Clear Politics average, 46.8 percent of the public approves of Trump’s handling of the situation.

