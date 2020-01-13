Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Nancy Pelosi Downplaying Pro-Freedom Protests in Iran

She’s even worse than Obama.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to the friendly confines of ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, interviewer and former Clinton White House communications director George Stephanopoulos offered Pelosi a softball way to praise the protests in Iran this weekend.

“We’re seeing now demonstrations in the streets of Iran against the regime,” Stephanopoulos said.

“Do you support those protesters and would it be a good thing if they brought the regime down?”

Considering the past 40 years of unadulterated hatred for the United States from Tehran, most Americans would have no problem answering that question with a resounding “yes” — but Pelosi is clearly not most Americans.

TRENDING: Iranian Protesters Are Chanting the Regime Is Their Enemy, Not US: Iranian Journalist

Check out her answer here:

Pelosi dismisses protests in Iran against regime, “different reasons why people are in the street”https://t.co/weKuQ6fSlO pic.twitter.com/q9YwCUZrQ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2020



Pelosi’s problem, of course, is that the protests didn’t fit into the Democratic narrative that every problem in the Middle East is President Donald Trump’s fault.

Her Democratic Party and its presidential field is so blinded by hatred of the current presidency — a hatred better known as Trump Derangement Syndrome — that they couldn’t even acknowledge the importance, and necessity, of the drone strike that killed Iranian terrorist general Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 2.

Do you think Pelosi believes Trump is a bigger enemy than Iran? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (2177 Votes) 2% (48 Votes)

And they can’t admit even so simple a truth as that the world would be a better place of the murderous people in charge in Iran were no longer in power.

So even when protesters took to the streets against a government that’s an avowed enemy of her own people, Pelosi tried to explain it away, simply explaining it as some college students upset that some fellow students had died in the apparently accidental downing of Ukraine Airlines Flight 752 shortly after it left Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday.

“Well, the regime — the protesters are — are protesting, as I understand it, this brand of protesters, about the fact that that plane went down,” she said. “And many students were on that plane. And these are largely students in the street.”

But not even a Democratic lapdog like Stephanopoulos could let her get away with treating the demonstrations like they were Oberlin students upset that the cafeteria had appropriated Mexican culture by serving Tacos on Tuesdays.

“They’re calling out the regime for lying. They’re saying, ‘death to Khameini’ as well,” he said, referring to Iran “Supreme Leader” Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khameini.

RELATED: Pelosi Got Idea To Withhold Impeachment Articles from a CNN Interview: Report

“No,” Pelosi answer. “Well, whatever it is.

“But the fact is this, the — there were protesters in the streets before against the regime. After the taking out of Soleimani, there were protesters in the street, joined together, as you know, against us. That wasn’t good,” she continued.

“Taking down this plane is a terrible, terrible tragedy. And they should be held accountable for letting commercial flights go at a time that was so, so dangerous.

“But there are different reasons why people are in the street.”

In other words, Pelosi was equating the choreographed demonstrations around Soleimani’s death with the outraged anti-regime protests of the weekend that just passed.

Social media users weren’t buying Pelosi’s spiel.

Iranians are willing to die to obtain their freedom. Pelosi is clueless. pic.twitter.com/yF7Emm8Loz — Lady Patriot #200 (@lynn_weiser) January 13, 2020

She’s lying because the truth might assign a little credit to, or at least remove blame from, Trump. That’s it. She’d rather Iranians continue to be subjected to the oppression of the mullahs. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) January 12, 2020

But this one puts it perfectly:

Nancy seems to be prioritizing her party politics over truth. Signifying the state-sponsored funeral which was held by the IRI regime using its thugs & mercenaries yet playing down the highly risky protest of the long suffering Iranian ppl is such a shameful position to have! — Pythagoras🏳️ (@PersPythagoras) January 13, 2020



The fact is, Pelosi and her Democrats loved the Iranian propaganda footage that showed throngs mourning the death of Soleimani because it fed the impression that Trump has infuriated a foreign country as much as he infuriates domestic Democrats.

She couldn’t acknowledge the weekend’s anti-regime protests because they helped justify Trump’s antagonism toward Tehran.

When the newly minted President Barack Obama greeted anti-regime protests in Iran with a perceived passivity back in 2009, it was interpreted as appeasement toward Tehran.

Considering the disastrous eight years that followed — including the now-essentially defunct Iran nuclear deal — even that interpretation might have been too generous, but a fair reading of Obama’s actions back in 2009 would have to include the fact that he could not know the future.

Pelosi doesn’t have to know the future.

She just has to know what the Tehran regime has done since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in the years since Obama, and Iran’s constantly escalating provocations in just the past few months.

The reality is, she knows that as well as anyone, but chooses to disregard it for her party’s political purposes.

What Obama did was bad. But what Pelosi did on Sunday was even worse.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.