Is Trump Derangement Syndrome real? Ohio Republican Rep. Warren Davidson’s new bill seeks to answer that question.

On Thursday, Legistorm reported Davidson introduced the “Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Research Act of 2025.” The bill directs the National Institutes of Health to study TDS — or as Davidson put it, “TDS has divided families, the country, and led to nationwide violence — including two assassination attempts on President [Donald] Trump. The TDS Research Act would require the NIH to study this toxic state of mind, so we can understand the root cause and identify solutions.”

Davidson communicated the importance of his bill, saying he believed other research endeavors were only being done in the name of frivolity.

“Instead of funding ludicrous studies such as giving methamphetamine to cats or teaching monkeys to gamble for their drinking water, the NIH should use that funding to research issues that are relevant to the real world,” he said on the bill’s impact.

What is TDS? Another bill in the Minnesota General Assembly defined it as a mental illness with the following definition:

“‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump. Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump’s behavior.”

The symptoms are then listed.

“This may be expressed by: (1) verbal expressions of intense hostility toward President Donald J. Trump; and (2) overt acts of aggression and violence against anyone supporting President Donald J. Trump or anything that symbolizes President Donald J. Trump.”

Davidson’s bill would have the NIH investigate TDS and how the media exacerbates it, analyze its impacts, look into interventions, gather data on both media and political polarization’s role in violence and unrest, and report on findings to Congress annually.

Do you think people with severe TDS might actually have a mental issue? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (120 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

Needless to say, this is an important bill that would provide deeper insight regarding TDS, an illness many of us suspect plagues friends, family, and several public figures.

Recall two recent examples that instantly went viral.

A woman on a New York subway could not tolerate a fellow rider wearing a MAGA hat. After accosting him, she tried to remove it only to humiliatingly face plant on camera.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Unhinged NYC woman loses it on a man in a MAGA hat—then karma knocks her down, literally.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aFgrAyxMLC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 21, 2025

During President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in March, Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green could not simply sit down and listen to the president, being overcome with TDS to the point of needing to be removed from the chamber.

Mike Johnson just had Al Green removed for being a clown. pic.twitter.com/YUb7mNkg2h — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) March 5, 2025

People like Green and this New York woman are suffering.

We should never forget perhaps the worst sufferers of all, the panel on “The View” who could be a case study in how TDS impacts one’s quality of life.

Davidson’s bill is important to improve the quality of life for these people and millions of others.

Further delays only prolong their illness.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.