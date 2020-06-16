For some Trump haters, nothing can get in the way of bashing any member of the administration.

And when it comes to the vicious Republican NeverTrumper Rick Wilson, that apparently includes the space-time continuum.

Wilson — who has gained a certain amount of infamy parading onto CNN to yuk it up with Don Lemon and take unfair shots at the president’s supporters — decided to use a tweet written by now-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany praising Domino’s Pizza to implicitly threaten the restaurant chain with a “cancel culture” moment.

The problem for Wilson? The Domino’s post was published in 2012 in response to a then-unknown 24-year-old woman who happened to be a big fan of the chain’s product.

A really big fan.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyy better than any NYC pizza!” McEnany wrote.

“That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love!” Domino’s responded.

@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

Wilson was probably salivating at the idea of sparking a liberal “grassroots” attack on one of the country’s most successful restaurant chains.

What he got instead was a torrent of social media scorn — with more than one post questioning how something that happened eight years ago could be considered “just” occurring.

Rick Wilson joins the mob….declaring Dominos dead from responding to what at the time was just a random customer on Twitter, who became the Press Secretary 8 years later. https://t.co/7sHyj2ut5x — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 16, 2020

Did you seriously dig through 8 years of tweets to find one from Domino’s where they responded to a young woman when she was 24? Who, then, 8 years later worked for a politician you dislike, just to try to get Domino’s to do what? Work on their clairvoyance? pic.twitter.com/uHhzPgo9i7 — Jon (@faroutmadman) June 16, 2020

Poor little Rick, he’s obviously a tad slow. Like 8 years slow. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) June 16, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Wilson wrote, somewhat defensively, that the Domino’s/McEnany tweet came to his timeline, meaning he didn’t realize the post actually predated McEnany’s service in the Trump administration by the length of two presidential terms.

Assuming that’s true, that just means Wilson was so eager to attack anyone who works for Trump (particularly an energetic, high-profile personality like McEnany) that he didn’t bother to look at when the tweets were actually published.

So he’s not so obsessively anti-Trump that he pores over 8-year-old tweets. He’s just so reflexively anti-Trump and careless with his facts that he doesn’t bother to look at when a tweet may have been published before he tries to launch a social media attack on a company that’s become an American institution.

That’s not exactly something to brag about — particularly from a guy who did a comedy bit on CNN mocking Trump supporters as stupid.

What’s interesting about the whole issue is that Domino’s Pizza founder Tom Monaghan is known as a devout Catholic who has been a major player in the pro-life cause — a faith that led him to found Ave Maria University in Florida.

In fact, in 2012, the year McEnany praised Domino’s, the leftist website Salon named Domino’s one of its “Top 5 radical right-wing food companies.” (Chick-fil-A was No. 1, of course.)

It isn’t clear whether politics played a role in then-24-year-old McEnany’s pizza preferences, but it seems like a fitting combination. (And seriously, she almost had to have had some other reason besides pure taste to put Domino’s over every pizza available in New York City.)

And now, eight years later, one of the country’s most ludicrous Trump haters has picked up that tweet as a weapon to bash the 45th president’s administration. Nothing will get in the way of Trump hatred. Nothing.

Domino’s issued its own Twitter response to Wilson on Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t exactly the kind of corporate caving the country has seen from too many major businesses, the kind of caving Wilson was probably hoping to ignite.

Instead, it was just the opposite.

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

More accurately, that’s liberals for ya.

And they’re not going to stop any time soon. If there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that.

UPDATE, June 16, 2020: After the publication of this article, Domino’s responded to Wilson’s tweet. This article has been updated to include the company’s response.

CORRECTION, June 16, 2020: This article originally referred to Ave Maria University in Florida as “short-lived.” The university, in southwest Florida, is still operating.

