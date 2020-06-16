SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Trump Derangement Time Warp: Notorious Trump Critic Attacks Domino's for 8-Year-Old Tweet

×
By Joe Saunders
Published June 16, 2020 at 8:48am
Print

For some Trump haters, nothing can get in the way of bashing any member of the administration.

And when it comes to the vicious Republican NeverTrumper Rick Wilson, that apparently includes the space-time continuum.

Wilson — who has gained a certain amount of infamy parading onto CNN to yuk it up with Don Lemon and take unfair shots at the president’s supporters — decided to use a tweet written by now-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany praising Domino’s Pizza to implicitly threaten the restaurant chain with a “cancel culture” moment.

TRENDING: Trump Derangement Time Warp: Notorious Trump Critic Attacks Domino's for 8-Year-Old Tweet

The problem for Wilson? The Domino’s post was published in 2012 in response to a then-unknown 24-year-old woman who happened to be a big fan of the chain’s product.

A really big fan.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyy better than any NYC pizza!” McEnany wrote.

“That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love!” Domino’s responded.

Wilson was probably salivating at the idea of sparking a liberal “grassroots” attack on one of the country’s most successful restaurant chains.

What he got instead was a torrent of social media scorn — with more than one post questioning how something that happened eight years ago could be considered “just” occurring.

RELATED: Trump Gets Last Laugh When WaPo's Own Version of 'Dewey Defeats Truman' Blows Up in Their Faces

In a follow-up tweet, Wilson wrote, somewhat defensively, that the Domino’s/McEnany tweet came to his timeline, meaning he didn’t realize the post actually predated McEnany’s service in the Trump administration by the length of two presidential terms.

Assuming that’s true, that just means Wilson was so eager to attack anyone who works for Trump (particularly an energetic, high-profile personality like McEnany) that he didn’t bother to look at when the tweets were actually published.

So he’s not so obsessively anti-Trump that he pores over 8-year-old tweets. He’s just so reflexively anti-Trump and careless with his facts that he doesn’t bother to look at when a tweet may have been published before he tries to launch a social media attack on a company that’s become an American institution.

Do you think President Trump will win re-election in November?

That’s not exactly something to brag about — particularly from a guy who did a comedy bit on CNN mocking Trump supporters as stupid.

What’s interesting about the whole issue is that Domino’s Pizza founder Tom Monaghan is known as a devout Catholic who has been a major player in the pro-life cause — a faith that led him to found the short-lived Ave Maria University in Florida.

In fact, in 2012, the year McEnany praised Domino’s, the leftist website Salon named Domino’s  one of its “Top 5 radical right-wing food companies.” (Chick-fil-A was No. 1, of course.)

It isn’t clear whether politics played a role in then-24-year-old McEnany’s pizza preferences, but it seems like a fitting combination.  (And seriously, she almost had to have had some other reason besides pure taste to put Domino’s over every pizza available in New York City.)

And now, eight years later, one of the country’s most ludicrous Trump haters has picked up that tweet as a weapon to bash the 45th president’s administration. Nothing will get in the way of Trump hatred. Nothing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Trump Derangement Time Warp: Notorious Trump Critic Attacks Domino's for 8-Year-Old Tweet
Supreme Court Conservatives Blast Fellow Justices for Backing Down on Gun Rights
Ilhan Omar Gets Exposed When Asked Who Should Replace the Police
Black Scholar Points to NBA To Prove Libs Are Wrong About 'Systemic Racism'
Police Take Action After School Reports BB Gun Seen in Boy's Bedroom During Virtual Class
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×