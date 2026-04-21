Trump and DeSantis Discuss Appointment to Key Administration Position: Report

A new report said outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to land a job in the Trump administration.

A report from Axios suggested that DeSantis has initiated conversations with President Donald Trump, adding that Trump seems willing to find a role for DeSantis.

The Florida Republican cannot seek another term, which means that his eight years as Florida governor end in January.

The Axios report, which was based on sources it did not name, said DeSantis has suggested multiple places where he could fit.

The report said DeSantis had an interest in the post of attorney general, which became open when Trump parted ways with Florida native Pam Bondi.

Other spots of interest for DeSantis included Secretary of War, currently held by Pete Hegseth, and a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court if a justice retires.

“Ron was begging me to be AG,” Trump said after a recent meeting with DeSantis, according to one source quoted in the report.

“There was a conversation at that lunch. I don’t think AG is real. But he’s gonna be looking for work and Trump likes him,” another source said.

The sources were not in alignment over what DeSantis wants.

“DeSantis is 100 percent not interested in the AG job, but he would be interested in two things: war secretary or Supreme Court, which would be his dream job,” another source said.

Trump had considered picking DeSantis to lead the War Department after his reelection, but Trump went with Hegseth instead, the report said.

DeSantis was elected in 2018 with Trump’s strong support, but his 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination drove a wedge between them.

“Bygones are bygones. But that doesn’t mean people forget,” one source told Axios.

Two separate sources said the trust issue could be a barrier to DeSantis becoming attorney general.

Last year, when asked about his relationship with DeSantis, Trump said that after the fight to become the GOP presidential nominee there was a “little off period for a couple of days,” according to Florida Politics.

And now?

“I think it’s a 10. Maybe 9.9, might be a couple of wounds,” Trump said. “I think we have a 10. We get along.”

“We may have some skirmishes even in the future (I doubt it) but I will always come back. We have blood that seems to match pretty well,” Trump said.

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