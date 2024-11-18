Share
On Friday morning, President-elect Donald Trump, center, met with "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough, left, and Mika Brzezinski, right.
Trump Describes His Meeting with 'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts: 'Many Things Were Discussed'

 By Bryan Chai  November 18, 2024 at 10:36am
Fans, critics and political pundits alike have been wondering aloud how President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in the White House would differ from the first.

One early difference that may surprise anyone who’s been following Trump’s adversarial relationship with the establishment media?

The 45th and 47th president of the United States appears to be taking a much softer approach to some of those very same adversarial critics this time around — including with noted critics and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

On Monday, all three — Trump, Scarborough and Brzezinski — addressed a weekend meeting where the sides apparently warmed out their historically frosty relationship.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts described the meeting as warm and a necessary first step in mending fences:

The two did couch the niceties by denying there was any attempt to “normalize” Trump:

Do you expect the media to start treating Trump better?

While Trump supporters may be surprised at what Scarborough and Brzezinski had to say given recent history, the president-elect actually echoed those sentiments, according to a Monday report from Fox News.

“I received a call from Joe Scarborough requesting a meeting for him and Mika, and I agreed that it would be a good thing if such meeting took place,” Trump said, per Fox.

The president-elect noted that the meeting took place Friday morning at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump was mum on what the sides actually discussed: “Many things were discussed, and I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication.”

Trump Announces He's Going All-In on Mass Deportation Effort: National Emergency Declaration and Military Involvement in the Works

He did call the entire thing “extremely cordial.”

In fact, Trump expressed dismay that this apparent mending-of-fences didn’t happen sooner: “In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago.”

The president-elect added that he expects to meet with other major media personalities, including “even those that have been extremely hostile.”

Trump seemed open to a warmer relationship with the establishment media at-large, saying he has “an obligation to the American public, and to our country itself, to be open and available to the press.”

Trump even said, that the “media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America.”

The president-elect did add one stern warning for his newfound embrace of the media: “If not treated fairly, however, that will end.”

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




