Trump Details 'Terrible Experience' of Being Booked at Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald said Thursday that his booking at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta was a “terrible experience.”

Trump spoke to Newsmax after being booked on multiple charges related to his challenge of the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“I never heard the words ‘mug shot.’ They didn’t teach me that the Wharton School of Finance,” Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly.

Trump turned serious as he put his fourth indictment in context.

“It’s a very sad experience, and it’s a very sad day for our country. This is a weaponized Justice Department,” he added.

“It’s just like one thing after the next. And what they want to do is they want to try and wear you out … just an absolute horrible thing that they’re doing. And I’ve never seen anything like it. This is Third World country,” Trump said.

In addition to his Georgia indictment, Trump faces charges in New York of falsifying business records in connection to payments prior to the 2016 election, and federal charges of mishandling classified documents and conspiracy related to his challenge of the 2020 election results.

Trump told Fox News that Georgia officials “insisted on a mug shot.”

“They insisted on a mug shot, and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mug shot,” he said.

“It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong,” he said.

Trump said the charges against him are “election interference.”

“It all comes through Washington and the DOJ and Crooked Joe Biden — nothing like this has ever happened in our country before,” he said.

America is “doing horribly, but now, it is doing worse because we have become a Third World country,” he said.

“It’s a very sad day for America. It should never happen,” Trump said at the airport before leaving Atlanta, according to an Associated Press report posted on Newsmax.

“If you challenge an election you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. I should have every right to do that,” he said.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it. What they’re doing is election interference. They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before,” Trump said.

“This is their way of campaigning. … It’s election interference. I wanna thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all. We have every right — every single right — to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. We think it’s very dishonest,” Trump said.

