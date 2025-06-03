Share
News
An Israeli flag, seen at left, stands in a bed of flowers as caution tape blocks off a deserted Pearl Street at the scene Sunday's fiery attack on demonstrators who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, The family of the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, seen at right, is now facing deportation by the Department of Homeland Security.
An Israeli flag, seen at left, stands in a bed of flowers as caution tape blocks off a deserted Pearl Street at the scene Sunday's fiery attack on demonstrators who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, The family of the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, seen at right, is now facing deportation by the Department of Homeland Security. (Eli Imadali - AFP / Getty Images; Boulder Police Deparment / AP)

Trump DHS Cracks Down on Entire Family of Suspected Colorado Terrorist: 'Justice Will Be Served'

 By Bryan Chai  June 3, 2025 at 2:33pm
Share

When President Donald Trump assumed office earlier this year, he came with a promise to his voters that he would be cracking down on many issues that had seemingly been allowed — or even encouraged — by the previous administration.

Anti-Semitism and crime were two such issues that were to be cracked down on, and a single, horrific incident over the weekend crystallized why the Trump administration focused on those sorts of issues.

And Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is moving quickly to address the latest incident.

On Sunday, just hours after disputed reports circulated that Israeli forces had shot up refugees at a food distribution center in Gaza, a deranged attack was launched on an otherwise peaceful pro-Israeli demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

“Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, faces hate crime charges in federal court and attempted murder and other charges in state court,” the Associated Press reported, describing an attack that involved throwing incendiary devices at the peaceful demonstrators.

The attack left at least eight people injured with various burns, with two of them seriously hurt.

The horrific attack sparked fury from Trump and his administration. They condemned Soliman — an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa — as a product of former President Joe Biden‘s lax immigration policies.

But it’s not just Soliman himself who is in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

Should Mohamed Soliman’s entire family be deported?

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made it clear Tuesday in a post on social media platform X that Soliman’s family in the states is now under scrutiny, too:

“Today, [DHS] and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody,” Noem posted, alongside the video.

She stressed: “This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ominously, Noem also broached the possibility of Soliman’s family being complicit in the Boulder attack.

Related:
Trump Calls Out 'Biden's Ridiculous Open Border Policy' in Statement on Colorado Terror Attack

“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” Noem posted. “I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families.

“Justice will be served.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that this process, which might very well involve deportation, could be very speedy.

“I’m being told the family is being processed for expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge,” Melugin posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Elon Says 'It's Time to Drop the Really Big Bomb,' Launches Vile Accusation Against Trump
Elon Completely Burns the Bridge, Agrees That Trump Should Be Impeached
Mexico's Attack on the US Second Amendment Suffers Resounding Defeat in Supreme Court
Trump Jabs Musk Over 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' Elon Instantly Fires Back
News Anchor Diagnosed with Cancer During Live Segment
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation