Trump DHS Cracks Down on Entire Family of Suspected Colorado Terrorist: 'Justice Will Be Served'

When President Donald Trump assumed office earlier this year, he came with a promise to his voters that he would be cracking down on many issues that had seemingly been allowed — or even encouraged — by the previous administration.

Anti-Semitism and crime were two such issues that were to be cracked down on, and a single, horrific incident over the weekend crystallized why the Trump administration focused on those sorts of issues.

And Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is moving quickly to address the latest incident.

On Sunday, just hours after disputed reports circulated that Israeli forces had shot up refugees at a food distribution center in Gaza, a deranged attack was launched on an otherwise peaceful pro-Israeli demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

“Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, faces hate crime charges in federal court and attempted murder and other charges in state court,” the Associated Press reported, describing an attack that involved throwing incendiary devices at the peaceful demonstrators.

The attack left at least eight people injured with various burns, with two of them seriously hurt.

The horrific attack sparked fury from Trump and his administration. They condemned Soliman — an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa — as a product of former President Joe Biden‘s lax immigration policies.

But it’s not just Soliman himself who is in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made it clear Tuesday in a post on social media platform X that Soliman’s family in the states is now under scrutiny, too:

“Today, [DHS] and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody,” Noem posted, alongside the video.

Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody. This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this… pic.twitter.com/fcjMiyWil7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 3, 2025

She stressed: “This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ominously, Noem also broached the possibility of Soliman’s family being complicit in the Boulder attack.

“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” Noem posted. “I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families.

“Justice will be served.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that this process, which might very well involve deportation, could be very speedy.

I’m being told the family is being processed for expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 3, 2025

“I’m being told the family is being processed for expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge,” Melugin posted on X.

