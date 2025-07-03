Trump DHS Discovers the Biden Admin Handed Migrant Kids Over to the Worst Sponsors Imaginable

A June report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed that during the Biden administration, officials were handing over children to unvetted criminal sponsors, some of whom committed heinous acts against them.

“In the past four years, the United States saw a record surge in the number of unaccompanied alien children crossing its southern border,” the ICE report began.

“In many cases, these vulnerable children were released to sponsors in the United States without proper vetting — some of the sponsors had paid smugglers to bring the children into the country or fraudulently claimed familial relationships,” the report continued. “As a result, these children were subjected to physical abuse and sexual and labor exploitation.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which ICE falls under, launched a program in February to address the welfare of children who are at risk, while also locating them and verifying they’re in safe hands.

“Children’s safety and security is nonnegotiable,” ICE representative Laszlo Baksay said in a statement. “The previous administration’s failure to implement meaningful safeguards has allowed vulnerable kids to fall into the hands of criminals.”

“Our agents are doing what should’ve been done all along: protecting children, not pushing them into the shadows,” Baksay added. “This is the responsibility of any government, Republican or Democrat, but it was the Trump administration that insisted on rigorous sponsor screening and biometric verification. Those guardrails were dismantled, and we’re now seeing the consequences.”

ICE found instances of “abuse and exploitation,” along with sponsors “in possession of child sexual abuse material.” They also determined that some sponsors forced the minors into labor and neglected them when it came to basic necessities.

“Agents discovered numerous sponsors who committed serious crimes, including offenses of hit-and-run, aggravated assault, larceny, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, prostitution and even attempted murder,” the report added.

One of the most flagrant violations of sponsors, was that they impregnated some of the young girls who’d been trafficked into the country illegally.

“Media outlets should focus less on political spin and more on the facts,” Baksay concluded. “This is about the lives of children, and it’s time we treat it with the seriousness its demands.”

What a horrible state of affairs the country finds itself in, due to Biden officials neglecting the southern border for political gain.

While they were calculating how many votes they could get out of this scheme, children — who are the most innocent among us — were suffering from unspeakable horrors at the hands of people the government didn’t even bother to check.

With President Donald Trump’s win in November, things started to turn around almost instantly. A recent CBS News report showed that border crossings had reached a new historic low.

Trump should have his prosecutors look into what occurred in the previous administration with regard to border policy under former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Earlier this week a report said Trump was considering a probe into Mayorkas’ handling of the border crisis and the role he had in creating it, according to The Washington Times.

“I’ll take a look at that one,” the president said while touring the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention facility in Florida. “If he wasn’t given a pardon, I can see looking at that.”

He was then told Mayorkas had not been pardoned, The Times reported. Trump added that Mayorkas “took orders from other people,” but said that wouldn’t get him off the hook.

Nor should it. There are a multitude of Biden officials who deserve to see their day in court. We may not like what we find, but it’s a mission that needs to be undertaken nevertheless.

This will not only ensure consequences, while deterring future leaders from mimicking Biden, but it may also bring some small sense of justice to the victims of this historic and horrendous betrayal.

