Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks to reporters Thursday outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump announced that he was replacing Kristi Noem, as head of the Department of Homeland Security and said he wants Mullin to take over the job.
Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks to reporters Thursday outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump announced that he was replacing Kristi Noem, as head of the Department of Homeland Security and said he wants Mullin to take over the job. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump DHS Nominee Mullin Gets Immediate Endorsement from Homeland Security Democrat

 By Randy DeSoto  March 5, 2026 at 2:44pm
GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma already received a leg up in his confirmation prospects as the next Homeland Security secretary when Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania announced he will be supporting President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Earlier Thursday, Trump had announced that he was firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The president posted on social media, “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.”

Trump also commended Noem for her service, particularly in securing the border, and added that she will be changing posts to become “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

Fetterman posted in response to Mullin’s nomination, “As a member of the Homeland Security Committee + Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Border Security: I’m not sure how many fellow Democrats will vote to support our colleague @SenMullin as the next DHS Secretary, but I am AYE.”

Given the Republicans’ narrow 53-to-47 majority, Fetterman’s announcement is no doubt welcome news for the White House. There are often at least a few moderate GOP senators who side with Democrats when key votes come up.

For example, GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted against the confirmation of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense last year, requiring Vice President J.D. Vance to step in and vote to break the tie.

Mullin told reporters, “I’ve got to be honest with you, I wasn’t expecting the call today, but super excited.”

He noted that Fetterman had already texted him, communicating his support.

“We’re going to try to earn everybody’s vote” from both parties, he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported before Trump’s announcement that his decision to replace Noem had been building over time.

“The final straw for Trump was Noem’s combative hearing Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which showed bipartisan frustration with Noem’s leadership, according to advisers familiar with Trump’s thinking,” the Journal said.

The president was particularly incensed by her testimony regarding a $220 million ad campaign, urging those illegally in the U.S. to self-deport, that featured her prominently and that she said Trump approved.

“Noem said the ads had been effective, leading Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy to shoot back that they had been ‘effective in building [Noem’s] name recognition,’” according to the Journal.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted to X Thursday that Kennedy said, “Trump was ‘mad as a murder hornet’ that Noem claimed he approved $200 million ads contract. Kennedy says he was offended by the contract amount, he called the WH and told them he planned to press her on it at the hearing and WH didn’t oppose.”

“In her testimony at a second hearing Wednesday, before the House Judiciary Committee, Noem admitted that one of the contracts for the ads didn’t go through a competitive bidding process, contradicting her Senate testimony the previous day,” the Journal further reported.

Special government employee at DHS Corey Lewandowski had also come under scrutiny. “Given Lewandowski’s continuing business interests in the private sector, his role in awarding contracts has raised alarm bells inside the White House and DHS,” the outlet said.

Noem’s job performance came under increased attention following the killings of two anti-immigration enforcement protesters in Minnesota earlier this year.

Trump removed her from overseeing the operation and placed border czar Tom Homan in charge to dial down the temperature.

Noem’s firing marks the first replacement of a cabinet secretary by the president in his second term.

