Trump Didn't Say to Terminate Constitution After Revelation of 'Twitter Files' - Don't Let Media Fool You

Former President Donald Trump did not attack the Constitution of the United States of America — despite what the establishment media is saying.

In the wake of the release of the “Twitter Files” that show that Big Tech conspired with leftists to sway to 2020 election and discredit the Hunter laptop story, critics accused Donald Trump of saying that the U.S. Constitution should be “terminated.”

While Trump’s post was ham-handed and poorly written, in fact he did not come straight out and suggest that the law of the land be thrown in the circular file and forgotten as his critics have charged.

On Friday, Elon Musk released files that prove that the FBI, the Democratic Party and members of the Biden campaign met with members of Facebook, Twitter and other big tech companies to squash the Hunter Biden laptop story because it might hurt Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for president. And immediately after the release of the first batch of insider files, former President Trump jumped to his Truth Social account to blast the media for this outrage.

On Saturday, he wrote, “So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

The ex-president followed that up on Monday, saying that if an election is “irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner” or at least be redone.

“Where open and blatant fraud is involved, there should be no time limit for change,” he concluded.

The fact is, Joe Biden did not win with anything near a landslide. Indeed, in key states he barely eked past Trump’s totals and achieved very narrow wins. Further, some polls suggest that many may have resisted voting for Biden if they had been made fully aware of the Hunter laptop story.

An August poll reported by the New York Post, for instance, found that nearly four in five voters felt that a “truthful” coverage of the laptop story would have changed the outcome of the election.

There has also been much fraud found over the years. So, we know without a doubt it exists, eroding faith in our elections.

Regardless, the left-wing media establishment — and many NeverTrumpers — quickly began wailing that a former U.S. president was advocating for an end to the U.S. Constitution.

To name a few, CNN, called Trump’s post “dangerous” and a “fantasy,” GOP traitor Liz Cheney called Trump the “enemy of the constitution,” and the Associated Press reported that Trump was “rebuked” over his comments.

Trump soon jumped back to his Truth account to blast those claiming he wants to “terminate” the whole Constitution over the 2020 election.

On Monday, he let both barrels loose and wrote, “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

Indeed, a close look at his original post should inform the reader that Trump was talking about election law, not the entire U.S. Constitution. Context matters, here.

Trump opened his Truth Social post saying specifically, “So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION” in the 2020 election “do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

Note that he is talking about the election. He did not add into the equation the entire U.S. government. He was focused only on the election.

Then he wrote, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Again, you have to look at “even those found in the Constitution.” That is your cue that he was talking about particular rules, not the whole Constitution.

We must realize that there is no specific process laid out in the Constitution that describes how we handle a fraudulent election. And if massive fraud is found, Trump is saying that such a finding “allows” for the rules guiding elections to be set aside and a redress of the fraud to be made.

In fact, the Constitution was violated in the first place by the election fraudsters. But, in the end, Trump was talking about correcting a fraudulent election and citing election law in that pursuit. He did not say “throw out the whole constitution,” like so many leftists are claiming.

Was it the best way of saying this? No. Should he have used the word “terminate”? Probably not. But his sentiment is clear. Whether you believe the 2020 election was fraudulent or not, “terminating” a fraudulent election was his point, not erasing the entirety of our American system of government.

