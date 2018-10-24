Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree With President Obama 100%’

This is one Barack Obama statement President Donald Trump can agree with completely.

Unearthing a video from when Obama was still a U.S. senator from Illinois, Trump published it on his Twitter account Tuesday with a statement Americans aren’t used to hearing from the 45th president.

And it’s one Democrats heading into crucial midterm elections are probably not happy about.

“I agree with President Obama 100%!” Trump wrote.

In the video, Obama warned against the dangers of allowing “unchecked, undocumented” immigrants to enter the United States at will.

I agree with President Obama 100%! pic.twitter.com/PI3aW1Zh5Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018

“We are a generous and welcoming people in the United States but those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law,” Obama said in the video.

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line pf people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

Considering the role the illegal immigration issue is assuming as the midterms near, that clip could be important.

With a caravan of migrants from Central America moving through Mexico and heading to the United States border, Trump and Republican candidates throughout the country are hitting hard at Democratic positions on illegal immigration to get Republican voters out to the polls.

Trump in particular has highlighted the potential danger of possible terrorist elements joining the caravan to try to slip into the United States under cover of poor Central Americans.

And Obama isn’t the only Democrat who went on record in the past as stating how important it is that the United States enforce its immigration laws.

As The Washington Times noted, a Republican National Committee website in January posted a clip from former President Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union address where he stressed the problems illegal immigration posed nationally.

“All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants.

“The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens,” Clinton said in the clip.

Trump likely would agree with those sentiments, too.

It would be interesting to see what aspiring members of the 2020 Democratic presidential field would have to say about them.

