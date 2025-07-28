Trump Disagrees with Netanyahu on Gaza: 'Those Children Look Very Hungry'

President Donald Trump on Monday publicly disagreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assertion that nobody in Gaza is starving.

Speaking outside the Trump Turnberry hotel and resort in South Ayrshire, Scotland, Trump was asked if he agreed with Netanyahu’s remarks, made earlier in the day, that “there is no starvation in Gaza.”

“I don’t know,” the president said. “Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry. We’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up.”

⚡️Reporter: Do you think Israel has done all it can to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza? Trump: Well I think nobody’s done anything great over there. The whole place is a mess. pic.twitter.com/GLhfVfsvLS — Conflict Spot (@conflictspot) July 28, 2025

The president was then asked whether Israel has done all it can to avoid civilian casualties.

“Well, I think nobody’s done anything great over there,” Trump replied. “The whole place is a mess. It’ll get straightened out, but it’s a mess. They have to get food and safety right now.”

Trump’s refutation of Netanyahu came a day after the Israeli prime minister insisted during a conference in Jerusalem that the reports of starvation in Gaza were false.

“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza,” he said, calling such reports “a bold-faced lie.”

“We enabled humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza. Otherwise, there would be no Gazans,” he added.

Netanyahu went on to accuse Hamas of creating any perceived starvation by stealing food meant for the Gazan people.

“And what has interdicted the supply of humanitarian aid is one force: Hamas,” he said. “Again, the reversal of truth. Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid, and then accuses Israel of not supplying it.”

Bibi @Netanyahu denies well-documented reports of Israeli-abetted starvation in Gaza. “What a bold-faced lie. There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/j0E4PlBL1o — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 28, 2025

Netanyahu also attested that the opening of humanitarian routes by Israel over the weekend had taken away from the United Nations’ “excuses and lies” that it was too dangerous to deliver food.

“The U.N. has no excuses left,” he said. “No excuses left. Stop lying. Stop finding excuses. Do what you have to do and stop accusing Israel deliberately of this egregious falsehood.”

During a separate meeting later Monday morning, Trump called for the construction of “food centers” in Gaza.

“We’ll set up food centers and we’ll do it in conjunction with some very good people, and we are going to supply funds, and we just took in trillions of dollars,” he said. “We have a lot of money and we will spend a little money on some food.”

Trump: The Gaza Strip.. We’ll set up food centers and we’ll do it in conjunction with some very good people and we are going to supply funds and we just took in trillions of dollars. We have a lot of money and we will spend a little money on some food pic.twitter.com/CvTJb4uRAg — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025

The president further doubled down on the starvation narrative.

“We’ll be helping with the food,” he said. “We’re also going to make sure that they don’t have barriers stopping people.”

.@POTUS on Gaza: “We’ll be helping with the food … We’re also going to make sure that they don’t have barriers stopping people … We can save a lot of people. That’s real starvation. I see it, and you can’t fake that.” pic.twitter.com/zcFiVYCxrE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 28, 2025

The president added: “We can save a lot of people. Some of those kids … that’s real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can’t fake that.”

