Then-President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping, right, before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Discusses Several Key Issues with China's Xi Jinping, Declares 'We Will Solve Many Problems Together'

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2025 at 10:53am
President-elect Donald Trump revealed Friday that he spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping — even before he is officially in office.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote in a Friday morning post on Truth Social.

“It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately,” Trump wrote.

“We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” he wrote.

Trump invited Xi to his inauguration, according to Fox News.

Xi declined, but is sending Vice President Han Zheng to the event.

The South China Morning Post, citing the Chinese news agency Xinhua, reported that during the call, Xi said China and the U.S. could be “good friends and partners.”

“As two big countries with different national conditions, it is inevitable that there will be some differences between China and the U.S., and the key is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, and to find a proper solution to the problem,” Xi was quoted as saying.

Trump later addressed the issue of TikTok.

Are you glad to see Trump engaging with Xi Jinping?

On Friday, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld a law that was passed last year that required ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to divest from the app or have the app banned in the U.S., according to The Hill.

Legislators supporting the law said the company’s links to the Chinese government made the app a national security and privacy risk.

The court ruled the law does not violate the First Amendment.

Trump had sought to delay the date when the law would take effect, which is Sunday, the day before he becomes president.

“The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!” Trump wrote.

The Hill noted that President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration does not plan to enforce the ban on its final day in office.

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community,” the court’s opinion said.

“But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” the opinion said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation