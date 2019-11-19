Trump Doctor Releases Letter in Response to 'Speculation' Over Hospital Visit

President Donald Trump’s personal physician released a letter Monday night addressing the “speculation” caused by the president’s unannounced hospital visit over the weekend.

Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. The trip caught many in the media off guard, since it was not on Trump’s public schedule.

Speculation about Trump’s health on social media and elsewhere was rampant.

As HuffPost reported, the late-night hosts in particular (including Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah) had a field day over the president’s hospital trip.

But physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley, a commander in the U.S. Navy, says there is no cause for concern.

TRENDING: ‘She’s in a Cult’: George Conway Reportedly Wants Kellyanne Out of the White House for Sake of Marriage

In a Monday memo to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Conley said Trump had simply undergone a “planned interim checkup.”

“This past Saturday afternoon the President traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year,” the letter reads. “Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record.”

Do you think speculation from the left over Trump’s health is inappropriate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (241 Votes) 7% (19 Votes)

The memo added that after about an hour of “examination, labs and discussions,” Trump toured the hospital and spoke with the family of a wounded soldier.

“Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley wrote. “Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

“A full summary of his labs and exam will be incorporated into next year’s report,” Conley said.

“Primary preventative medical care is something occurs continuously throughout the year,” he added, “it is not just a single annual event.”

Memorandum from the President’s Physician pic.twitter.com/yzkjqCBBHc — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 19, 2019

A senior administration official, meanwhile, told ABC News that the checkup was put on Trump’s private calendar several days in advance.

RELATED: Dem Rep. Van Drew Breaks with Party Over 'Third-World'-Style Impeachment

Despite the speculation about his health, Trump’s 2020 campaign has made light of the rumors on social media, jokingly tweeting out an “X-Ray image” from Trump’s hospital visit.

The image tweeted by the campaign was that of a Superman-like figure.

BREAKING: An X-Ray image has been released from President @realDonaldTrump’s visit to Walter Reed Surely @CNN can stop the hysteria now! pic.twitter.com/KTuHczh0ih — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 18, 2019

Grisham, for her part, does not appear to have been amused by the speculation about her boss’ health.

EXACTLY! Thank you for helping me get the correct information out. Further speculation beyond the extensive & honest info I put out is wholly irresponsible & dangerous for the country. https://t.co/gl6XOxgbmL — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 17, 2019

Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors. He spent time w medical staff & a military family after the checkup…& I believe the pool reported seeing him walk into the WH upon return….but details. https://t.co/mPcoOlogUI — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 17, 2019

“Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors,” she tweeted over the weekend.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.