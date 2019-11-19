SECTIONS
Trump Doctor Releases Letter in Response to 'Speculation' Over Hospital Visit

By Joe Setyon
Published November 19, 2019 at 9:32am
President Donald Trump’s personal physician released a letter Monday night addressing the “speculation” caused by the president’s unannounced hospital visit over the weekend.

Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. The trip caught many in the media off guard, since it was not on Trump’s public schedule.

Speculation about Trump’s health on social media and elsewhere was rampant.

As HuffPost reported, the late-night hosts in particular (including Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah) had a field day over the president’s hospital trip.

But physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley, a commander in the U.S. Navy, says there is no cause for concern.

In a Monday memo to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Conley said Trump had simply undergone a “planned interim checkup.”

“This past Saturday afternoon the President traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year,” the letter reads. “Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record.”

The memo added that after about an hour of “examination, labs and discussions,” Trump toured the hospital and spoke with the family of a wounded soldier.

“Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley wrote. “Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

“A full summary of his labs and exam will be incorporated into next year’s report,” Conley said.

“Primary preventative medical care is something occurs continuously throughout the year,” he added, “it is not just a single annual event.”

A senior administration official, meanwhile, told ABC News that the checkup was put on Trump’s private calendar several days in advance.

Despite the speculation about his health, Trump’s 2020 campaign has made light of the rumors on social media, jokingly tweeting out an “X-Ray image” from Trump’s hospital visit.

The image tweeted by the campaign was that of a Superman-like figure.

Grisham, for her part, does not appear to have been amused by the speculation about her boss’ health.

“Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors,” she tweeted over the weekend.

