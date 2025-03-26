Share
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, speaks onstage during the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, speaks onstage during the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Trump Doesn't Mince Words When He Learns What Jasmine Crockett Said

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2025 at 3:05pm
Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas is “a lowlife,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday in response to her slam at Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

During a recent speech, Crockett called the wheelchair-bound Abbott, who was paralyzed at the age of 26, “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Trump rose to Abbott’s defense during an interview with conservative radio host Vince Coglianese on Wednesday.

“But she’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Trump added a put-down for the ambitious congresswoman.

“I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party.”

Although Crockett later claimed she was not referring to Abbott’s disability, Coglianese said he thought the claim was just window dressing.

“She’s been called out for that. She later came out on X and she claimed that she was just actually talking about when he was busing illegals around the country, which seems to me like a pretty brazen lie on the lawmaker’s part,” he said.

“Well, it’s a lie, and she lies,” Trump said.

Trump added that if Crockett rises to prominence in the Democratic Party, “They’ll never win an election again. It would be very hard.”

Trump noted that he did not believe at first that Crockett was a member of Congress.

“At first, I thought she was a comedian. I couldn’t believe she was a congressman or whatever she is,” he said.

Crockett “was a little bit funny, but crude, and now I found out she’s actually a politician,” Trump said, adding, “The Democrats are going to suffer with this one.”

Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas, has introduced a resolution to censure Crockett because of her denigration of Abbott.

“The story of our great Governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett—stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks—are nothing short of reprehensible,” Weber said in a release on his website.

“She must be censured and held accountable for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party. It’s painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for,” he said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
