Trump DOJ Delivers Bad News to More Than 20 Doctors Who Performed Trans Procedures on Minors

Will the doctors who destroyed children’s bodies and ruined their lives be held accountable?

A news release from the Department of Justice looks promising. On Wednesday, the DOJ stated it would subpoena doctors and clinics that performed transgender surgeries on minors.

“Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children,” the release began.

“The Department’s investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi commented, “Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice.”

Who exactly these 20 doctors are remains unknown, but they’ll have plenty to explain.

NBC News reported, the announcement came the same day that the Federal Trade Commission hosted a workshop on the “dangers of gender-affirming care,” featuring speakers like doctors, psychologists, and victims who had been harmed by those procedures.

Destransitioner Claire Abernathy was featured. She had a double mastectomy when she was 15 years old only to decide to detransition at 18. “My doctors didn’t tell me that hormones would cause permanent side effects,” she explained.

Should transgender surgeries be banned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1995 Votes) No: 1% (20 Votes)

“They hid those effects from me. They worked to silence me when I tried to complain about this abuse. We need to make sure no more kids are sold products they can’t return.”

Unfortunately, there are numerous examples like Abernathy.

One being destransitioner turned activist Chloe Cole. Cole was subjected to “gender-affirming care” at 13 only to regret the decision at 16. She took puberty blockers, underwent a double mastectomy, and took testosterone.

According to The Stand, Cole lamented, “I want[ed] to embrace my femininity. I just wanted to have those years back. I wanted to have my body back.”

Cole posted to social media platform X on Thursday, telling her followers, “‘Gender-affirming care’ is a deceptive, abusive practice. There has never been a successful transition because it is impossible to change sex. It’s time to hold these clinics and doctors accountable for the lies they sell.”

Had the pleasure of meeting Chairman @AFergusonFTC. “Gender-affirming care” is a deceptive, abusive practice. There has never been a successful transition because it is impossible to change sex. It’s time to hold these clinics and doctors accountable for the lies they sell. pic.twitter.com/xTSBQkSqXq — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) July 10, 2025

How far have we been led astray if these horrific procedures constitute “care”?

We are depriving children of their youth and well-being later in life as adults all in service of an ideology.

The DOJ needs to make an example of the doctors who did this.

You are not a care provider if you performed these types of procedures on adolescents like Abernathy or Cole. You are a butcher who maims children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.