Trump DOJ Says Not So Fast as Mamdani Announces 'Racial Equity Plan'

With Republicans in control of the federal government, we often must look elsewhere for reminders of Democrats’ lunatic policies.

Then, when we find those policies, we may only hope that ruling Republicans will find a way to crush them.

For instance, on the social media platform X Monday, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice, pledged to look into a “Racial Equity Plan” announced Monday by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City.

“Sounds fishy/illegal,” Dhillon wrote. “Will review!”

The assistant attorney general also shared a clip of Mamdani justifying the discriminatory measure.

“And while today’s true cost of living measure confirms that the affordability crisis touches every corner of our city,” the socialist mayor said, “we know that these effects are not applied evenly. So often it is black and brown New Yorkers who are hit the hardest.”

Of course, no state-worshipping socialist ever rests content with a single initiative. Thus, Mamdani promised more — exponentially more — of the unjust diversity, equity, and inclusion policies Democrats love.

“This preliminary racial equity plan is the first step in developing a whole-of-government approach to tackling that reality,” the mayor added. “It is a plan that lays out these first steps to solve decades of neglect and discrimination. And it places the work of 45 city agencies within a singular framework.”

According to a news release, Mamdani announced a pair of insidious reports, the Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan and the inaugural NYC True Cost of Living Measure, which “together establish a new framework for how New York City measures affordability, understands inequity, and plans for a more equitable future.”

Moreover, the release distilled the entire liberal racial worldview into two nauseating sentences:

“Together, the two reports make clear that New York City’s affordability crisis is deeply tied to its history of racial inequity. Patterns of disinvestment, exclusion from home ownership, unequal access to health care and employment, and concentrated environmental burdens have shaped who has resources, who faces the greatest costs, and who remains most economically insecure today.”

In other words, those entrusted with solving the city’s “affordability crisis” have diagnosed the problem as one of historical racism. And you may bet your last dollar that they reached that conclusion long before compiling those two reports.

That means, of course, that Mamdani and his merry band of wealth redistributors have developed the most dishonest framework possible. In their minds, racism explains everything.

Thus, Democrats need not concern themselves with complicated factors such as the welfare state’s corrosive impact on the black family. Analysis of that very tangible truth certainly will not appear in those two reports. But the legacy of slavery, which ended in New York City in 1827, demands a “whole-of-government approach” to affordability.

Of course, a conservative Christian responds to such nonsense with a simple call for justice. Stop categorizing people by skin color. Start treating them as human beings with individual souls. Then — and only then — will you have the proper “framework” for distributing resources.

In the meantime, we must rely on Dhillon and other conservatives in power to fight the injustice of DEI.

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