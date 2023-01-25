Trump Dominates DeSantis in 2024 Primary Poll and Leads Biden in Potential Showdown

Former President Donald Trump sits atop three new polls that show him well ahead of possible 2024 GOP challenger Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. In two of the three polls,

According to a new Emerson College poll, Trump has a 26-point lead over DeSantis.

The poll shows Trump at 55 percent support among Republicans. That’s a hefty lead over DeSantis, who came in at 29 percent support.

No other Republican listed in the Emerson poll received double-digit support.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump resounded to the poll.

“Despite the Fake News, which is out in full force, and our weaponized and corrupt legal system, the people get it!” Trump posted.

The poll found that 55 percent expect Trump to be the Republican Party nominee. DeSantis, whose star rose with his dominating November re-election, has not said he will run for the White House in 2024.

The Emerson College poll found that Trump leads President Joe Biden 44 percent to 41 percent. In November, Biden had led Trump 45 percent to 41 percent. In a race between Biden and DeSantis, Biden won 40 percent to 39 percent.

The Emerson College poll of 1,105 registered voters, which has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, was conducted from Jan. 19 through Jan. 23.

A new poll by Morning Consult showed Trump with 49 percent support among Republicans, well ahead of DeSantis, who was at 30 percent. The 19-point margin is an increase of eight points since the start of January.

The Morning Consult poll, however, showed Biden with a 44 percent to 41 percent edge over Trump, while DeSantis had a 43 percent to 41 percent edge over Biden.

The poll was conducted among more than 6,000 registered voters between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 with a margin of error of one percentage point.

A Harvard CAPs / Harris poll, which did not publish its margin of error, put Trump’s support among Republicans at 48 percent against 28 percent for DeSantis.

In a repeat of the 2020 matchup against Biden, Trump led 46 percent to 41 percent.

January Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll survey was conducted online with 2,050 registered voters on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

The polls come as Trump is hitting the campaign trail. According to NBC, Trump will head to New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday. Both are early presidential primary states.

