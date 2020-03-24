Trump Dominates Polling: Gets Landslide Approval on COVID, Overall Approval Ties All-Time High

Since the beginning of the public health crisis surrounding the spread of the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump’s response to the global pandemic has been ruthlessly criticized and mocked by Democrats and the establishment media.

The president has been accused of initially downplaying the threat posed by the virus, of supposedly calling it a “hoax,” of being “racist” for pointing out the Chinese origin of the virus, of placing Americans in danger with lies and misinformation and, most recently, of seeking to secretly enrich himself and his friends with taxpayer funds via a supposed “slush fund” within the Senate’s economic stimulus package.

In the view of many of Trump’s supporters, the constant media attacks and overt politicization of the coronavirus crisis is merely the latest extension of failed efforts to “get Trump” — attempts such as “Russian collusion,” the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine scandal and impeachment.

It appears that the attempt to “get Trump” on his administration’s coronavirus response has been another failed effort as well, at least according to the latest poll from Gallup, which shows that Trump’s overall approval rating has increased in recent weeks, in large part due to how he has handled the public health crisis.

According to the poll, which was conducted between March 13-22 and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points, the president’s job approval rating had increased to 49 percent, up five points from earlier in the month.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

That 49 percent approval tied his highest point in the Gallup poll, which he reached around the same time that he was acquitted in the Senate of the impeachment articles filed against him.

The increase in Trump’s approval rating didn’t even come from his Republican supporters, either, as that demographic gained only one point, increasing from 91 to 92 percent.

Instead, it appears that Trump’s increased approval came via independents and Democrats, with support among independents increasing by eight points, 35 percent to 43 percent, and by six points among Democrats, 7 percent to 13 percent.

Gallup suggested the surge in the president’s overall approval rating may be attributable to the administration’s coronavirus response efforts, which 60 percent of respondents approved of and only 38 percent disapproved of.

Do you approve of how President Trump has handled the coronavirus crisis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (146 Votes) 8% (13 Votes)

That 22-point spread is landslide territory for his approval, politically speaking.

Trump’s coronavirus response was approved of by 94 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and even 27 percent of Democrats.

Gallup further suggested that the increase in Trump’s approval seemed to coincide with the president’s mid-March address to the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, in which it was indisputable that he was taking the matter seriously, and was further bolstered by the daily briefings he’s held at the White House with his task force of experts.

To be sure, this news will undoubtedly baffle Trump-hating leftists who live in sequestered bubbles on social media and have bought all of the narratives put forward by the anti-Trump media, as evidenced by many of the outraged comments on a tweet about the poll results from a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Gallup: Trump’s approval back to 49%, up from 44% earlier this month and matching the highest rating of his presidency; 60% approve of his handling of coronavirus, 38% disapprove. https://t.co/fVBDVx5wqU — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) March 24, 2020

RELATED: Lifelong Democrat Voter Says 'That Streak Will End in Nov.' After Pelosi Stunt on COVID Relief Bill

You know what? You guys deserve him. I cant even begin to attempt to understand why his approval ratings are going UP in this period. — Kaladin Stormblessed (@fullm3t4l_raven) March 24, 2020

Who are they asking??? Magamorons? — Angela Saunders (@angelaakumal1) March 24, 2020

I’ve got a statistic. This makes ZERO sense. — Dave Doherty (@_dave_doherty) March 24, 2020

Unfortunately for those who are incapable of accepting the results of the Gallup poll, it isn’t really an outlier at all but is instead in line with other polls conducted over the same time frame.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls on coronavirus approval, Trump’s rating stands at 49 percent, with positive approval ratings from pollsters like ABC News/Ipsos, Emerson and Axios-Harris.

The media has gone all-in with its incessant attacks on Trump over the coronavirus, accusing him of the worst things, encouraging fear and panic among the American people and even fueling and perpetuating a massive sell-off on the stock market with dire predictions of mass deaths and infections and economic devastation.

Yet they have failed to even put a dent in the president’s approval.

Through it all, Trump has stood strong and done his job, taking decisive action when necessary, cutting regulations and red tape where possible, marshaling the power of capitalism and the private sector to fill in the gaps left by the federal government and encouraging the American people to bring out the best in themselves and others as we all weather this terrible infectious storm together — but separate — in our own homes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.