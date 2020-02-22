Trump Dominates Polls as More Americans Say They're Satisfied Than They Ever Were Under Obama

President Donald Trump’s chances of being re-elected in November are starting to look even better.

A new poll shows more Americans are satisfied “with the way things are going in the U.S.” than they have been in 15 years, at the start of President George W. Bush’s second term.

The poll from Gallup also showed that the president’s approval rating has hit 49 percent, which “greatly increases Trump’s chances of being re-elected.”

“Trump’s elevated job approval rating comes at a time when Americans are increasingly positive about the state of the nation,” Gallup reported.

“The percentage who are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. had already improved from 36% to 41% in a Jan. 3-16 poll, before the rise in Trump’s job approval rating in late January.”

Gallup surveyed a random sample 1,028 adults between Feb. 3 and Feb. 16, and reported a margin of error of plus- or minus-4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level

“The latest survey finds a further increase in national satisfaction, with 45% now satisfied, the highest since February 2005,” the organization said in a news release.

Republicans support Trump’s job performance to the tune of 93 percent, the poll showed, while just 6 percent of Democrats say he’s doing a good job.

But the most important number in the poll might be Trump’s approval rating among independents, which is at an all-time high of 43 percent.

According to Gallup, “63% of U.S. adults rate current economic conditions as either excellent or good. Just 9% rate them as poor.”

“By 61% to 33%, Americans say the economy is getting better rather than worse,” Gallup added.

“Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index, a summary of ratings of current conditions and whether the economy is getting better or worse, is +41,” it added. “This is essentially the same as last month, but both readings represent a return to the prior high of +44 in October 2000.”

Gallup noted that “23% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, matching January’s reading, but down slightly from 27% in December.”

But the bottom line for Democrats is that their efforts to remove Trump from office via impeachment backfired, as did their efforts to connect him to Russia.

Nothing they have done with the intention of inuring Trump has worked. Instead, their pathetic attempts to boot him from office have only ended up injuring them.

In November, Democrats will have to pay the price for their arrogance.

But whether or not this actually changes their strategy after that remains to be seen.

