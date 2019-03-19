SECTIONS
Trump Donates Presidential Salary, Posts Photo of Massive Check to Homeland Security

President Donald Trump in a January file photo.Carlos Barria-Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office in January. On Monday, Trump continued his practice of donating his quarterly salary -- this time to the Department of Homeland Security. (Carlos Barria-Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 19, 2019 at 6:33am
President Donald Trump reminded Americans once again on Monday that he is not the usual brand of politician.

Trump took to Twitter to post a copy of the latest check he has sent to fulfill his commitment of donating his salary to a worthy cause.

“While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” he tweeted.

Before this latest donation, Trump in January donated part of his 2018 salary to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Trump’s older brother, Fred, suffered from alcohol-related problems and died in 1981 at the age of 43.

In the past, the president has donated parts of his salary to government departments including Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation  and Veterans Affairs.

Trump has also donated part of his salary to the National Park Service. That donation was used to help repair buildings and fences at the Antietam National Battlefield in Maryland, The Hill reported.

Many on Twitter said the gesture shows the difference between Trump and others.

Last fall, Trump donated part of his salary to the Small Business Administration, which said it will be used to help veterans.

“This money is going to be used in our veterans program. We’re going to establish a seven-month intensive training program called ‘Emerging Leaders.’ It’s an adaptation of that program for our veterans, helping them transition from military life into private sector if they desire to start their own jobs and their own companies, and be entrepreneurs,” SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said then, according to a transcript of an Oct. 3 White House briefing.

In May, acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie accepted Trump’s donation to the department and said the gesture was a small part of a larger picture, according to a White House briefing transcript from May 17.

“The president’s gift underscores his promise to do all that he can for veterans, which includes supporting those who care for our veterans — not just those of us at VA, but the husbands, the wives, the families, and the community caregivers who are out there day in and day out making life easier for those who have borne the battle,” Wilkie said.

The quarterly donations were not part of the initial donation plan, according to a BBC report from 2017.

In March 2017, then-White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing that,  “The President’s intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year, and he has kindly asked that you all determine where that goes.”

“In all seriousness, I think his view is he made a pledge to the American people he wants to donate it to charity and he’d love your help to determine where it should go,” Spicer said then.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
