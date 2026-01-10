The message to Minnesota and every state where immigration enforcement will take place was simple: President Donald Trump does not blink.

Two days after a Minneapolis woman trying to interfere in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation was shot to death by an agent, a new report said even more federal agents are being sent to Minnesota.

More than 100 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers will be sent to Minnesota, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

Previous reports have indicated that a planned immigration enforcement operation in the state would involve about 2,000 agents.

The Department of Homeland Security will send all non-lethal weapons that have been stored in Chicago to Minnesota, The New York Times reported, citing documents it had obtained.

The Border Patrol agents are expected to be in place through the weekend, the report said.

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, had said Thursday that after the killing of Renee Good, 37, who drove a vehicle at an ICE agent, prompting the gunfire that killed her, enforcement operations were paused. That pause has ended, he said.

“We’re going to keep doing the work,” Lyons remarked.

A report from Fox News meanwhile put the number of reinforcements at 1,000.

On Friday, Trump called Good “a professional agitator,” and said he had viewed videos of the incident that led to her death.

“I watched that yesterday, and there are a lot of lot of different forms to it, but there was a woman screaming ‘shame, shame, shame,’” Trump said. “She was an agitator, probably a paid agitator. But in my opinion, she was an agitator, a very high level agitator. So professional she wouldn’t stop screaming.”

Trump called the behavior of those confronting ICE before the shooting “not normal.”

“You have agitators and we will always be protecting ICE, and we’re always going to be protecting our Border Patrol and our law enforcement,” he said.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

Meanwhile, a new video surfaced in which Renee Good and her same-sex partner, Rebecca, were seen apparently egging on ICE agents before the shooting, according to the New York Post.

“You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead,” Rebecca said on the video.

After she was ordered by the agent to exit the car, Rebecca told her partner, “drive, baby, drive, drive.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.