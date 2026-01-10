Share
President Donald Trump arrives to a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump arrives to a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Doubles Down in the Face of Extreme Pressure from Liberals and Sends Border Patrol Agents to Minnesota

 By Jack Davis  January 10, 2026 at 3:30am
The message to Minnesota and every state where immigration enforcement will take place was simple: President Donald Trump does not blink.

Two days after a Minneapolis woman trying to interfere in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation was shot to death by an agent, a new report said even more federal agents are being sent to Minnesota.

More than 100 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers will be sent to Minnesota, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

Previous reports have indicated that a planned immigration enforcement operation in the state would involve about 2,000 agents.

The Department of Homeland Security will send all non-lethal weapons that have been stored in Chicago to Minnesota, The New York Times reported, citing documents it had obtained.

The Border Patrol agents are expected to be in place through the weekend, the report said.

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, had said Thursday that after the killing of Renee Good, 37, who drove a vehicle at an ICE agent, prompting the gunfire that killed her, enforcement operations were paused. That pause has ended, he said.

“We’re going to keep doing the work,” Lyons remarked.

A report from Fox News meanwhile put the number of reinforcements at 1,000.

On Friday, Trump called Good “a professional agitator,” and said he had viewed videos of the incident that led to her death.

“I watched that yesterday, and there are a lot of lot of different forms to it, but there was a woman screaming ‘shame, shame, shame,’” Trump said. “She was an agitator, probably a paid agitator. But in my opinion, she was an agitator, a very high level agitator. So professional she wouldn’t stop screaming.”

Trump called the behavior of those confronting ICE before the shooting “not normal.”

“You have agitators and we will always be protecting ICE, and we’re always going to be protecting our Border Patrol and our law enforcement,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new video surfaced in which Renee Good and her same-sex partner, Rebecca, were seen apparently egging on ICE agents before the shooting, according to the New York Post.

“You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead,” Rebecca said on the video.

After she was ordered by the agent to exit the car, Rebecca told her partner, “drive, baby, drive, drive.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
