Trump Doubles Number of Expected Executive Actions on Day 1 as 'Golden Age' Begins

President-elect Donald Trump will kick off his first day in office by signing 200 executive orders aimed at securing the border, slashing DEI madness, curbing government corruption, and reducing the cost of living for struggling Americans.

This is double the number of executive actions he had originally planned.

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” a senior administration official told Fox News on Sunday.

“He is reasserting muscular control of the Executive Branch of the U.S. government,” the source underscored. “This is a massive, record-setting, unmatched first wave.”

The official noted, “This is the most extensive list of executive actions in American history, all guided by a relentless commitment to deliver on the campaign promise.”

Topping the list of priorities is eradicating the unfettered illegal immigration that metastasized during the past four years.

To this end, Trump will do the following on Day One:

Declare a national border emergency.

Direct the U.S. military to secure the border.

End “Catch and Release.”

Designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organization.

Accelerate the deportation of migrants caught sneaking across the border.

The incoming president will also take measures to legally define gender as a person’s biological sex at birth — taking aim at the transgender madness that has taken over the nation.

On Day One, Trump will also end toxic federal “Diversity Equity and Inclusion” programs, an administration official said.

“The official also said Trump will fully reform the federal bureaucracy by reestablishing presidential control over the career federal workforce and make clear to federal workers that they can be removed from posts for failing to comply with executive directives,” Fox News reported.

Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American Decline—and we begin a brand-new day of American strength, prosperity, dignity, and pride. pic.twitter.com/DWQyofEhbu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 19, 2025

To streamline our bloated government, Trump will also implement “a new merit-based hiring review,” so senior federal employees can no longer coast by doing the minimum simply because of their seniority.

“This is about stopping corrupt, abusive behavior and refocusing the government on its fundamental duties to the American people,” the Trump official said.

On Day One, Trump will also suspend the security clearances of the 51 national security officials who pushed the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

BREAKING: Trump to suspend security clearances of 51 intelligence officials who falsely implied Hunter Biden laptop was Russian fake. pic.twitter.com/fTc4AvW3UO — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 20, 2025

The 47th president also plans to crush the climate hysteria that ran rampant during Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

To this end, Trump will:

Abolish the Green New Deal.

Withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

“Fully unleash” Alaskan energy.

End Biden’s electric car mandate.

“As for reducing the cost for American families, Trump will sign a presidential memorandum directing all agencies and departments to remove all federal actions that increase costs for families and consumers,” per Fox News.

Trump administration officials said the theme of the president’s ambitious Day One agenda is “promises made, promises kept.”

“As soon as President Trump places his hand on the Bible and swears the Oath to the United States Constitution, the Golden Age of America will begin,” incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

“The American people will have a leader who will deliver on the promises he made to restore our country’s greatness.”

