Commentary

Trump Draws a Line in the Sand: Any Republican Failing to Do This Must Be 'Immediately Primaried'

 By Samantha Chang  July 31, 2023 at 8:14am
Former President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet to Republican voters, urging them to primary any GOP politician who ignores Democratic fraud and corruption.

The 45th president issued the challenge Saturday at a raucous campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democrat fraud should be immediately primaried and get out! Out!” Trump said.

The fired-up crowd reacted by erupting into cheers and applause.

During the rally, Trump torched Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, which has ushered in crushing inflation, terrifying crime, a catastrophic border crisis and geopolitical instability that’s inching us closer to World War III.

While blasting Biden as the “most corrupt president in American history,” Trump slammed Republicans for doing nothing about the career politician’s “money laundering and criminality.”

“Not only is [he] crooked, Joe Biden is the most incompetent president in American history,” Trump said, according to a C-Span transcript.

“The Bidens’ colossal scams — the money laundering and criminality — make Hillary Clinton look like a very beautiful angel. Just think of what he’s been revealed to have done in just the last few weeks alone.”

The former president also rebuked Republicans, who have taken no concrete actions — aside from issuing statements — amid alarming revelations about Biden’s alleged influence-peddling scheme and seedy foreign business deals.

“The Republicans have to do something about this,” Trump said. “The biggest complaint that I get is that the Republicans find out this information, and then they do nothing about it! They don’t do anything about it!”

Trump contrasted the GOP’s craven inaction with the Democrats’ nonstop persecution of himself and his supporters both during his presidency through the present day.

“The radical, lunatic Democrats, they impeach me, they indict me, they rig our elections, and the Republicans … just don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight,” he said.

Whether you like or hate him, Trump’s frustration at feeble Republicans who refuse to impeach Biden amid the dizzying array of tawdry actions he allegedly committed is totally justified.

If Trump were accused of any of the apparently corrupt misdeeds that Biden is accused of, there’s no question Democrats would be feverishly trying to impeach him ad infinitum and throw him in jail.

There is no excuse for Republican passivity and inaction in the face of mounting evidence that Biden has betrayed Americans and sold out the nation.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
