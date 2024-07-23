Share
Commentary

Trump Drops 3-Word Bomb on Kamala Harris, Takes Off the Gloves as New Race Heats Up

 By Samantha Chang  July 23, 2024 at 6:01am
Former President Donald Trump torched Vice President Kamala Harris as not very nice and not very bright the day after President Joe Biden abruptly dropped his re-election bid and endorsed her as his replacement.

“There are two words to describe Kamala Harris: vicious and dumb. It’s a bad combination,” Trump told the New York Post on Monday.

He also ripped the presumptive Democratic nominee on his Truth Social platform, slamming her failure to stem the daily border invasions.

“Lyin’ Kamala Harris, the Biden appointed ‘Border Czar’ who never visited the Border, and whose incompetence gave us the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP!” the Republican presidential nominee wrote Monday night.

Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday despite repeatedly insisting that he would stay in the race. The news came in a letter shared on social media.

Soon afterward, he endorsed his vice president to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Almost immediately after the bizarre announcement, the Trump campaign fired off an ad targeting Harris.

Let’s be honest: Mocking Harris is too easy, given her dismal lack of actual “accomplishments” and embarrassing word salads.

Then there’s her shrill, inappropriate cackling, which is more annoying than nails on a chalkboard.

Curiously, Biden has remained out of sight since exiting the race, fueling conspiracy theories about what’s happening behind the scenes.

Interestingly, former President Barack Obama had not endorsed Harris as of early Tuesday, spawning speculation about whether she will remain the Democratic nominee.

This is one of the craziest election cycles in American history. The public is in the dark about what’s really going on and who’s actually running the White House.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off on Aug. 19, so a flurry of rushed activity will undoubtedly take place before then to consolidate support for whoever the nominee is.

Republicans shouldn’t get complacent simply because Democrats are mired in chaos. After all, it was just 10 days ago that Trump survived an assassination attempt.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
