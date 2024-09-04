Share
Commentary

Trump Drops Bomb on Tim Walz, Snags Support from His Family in Killer Blow to Kamala Harris

 By Samuel Short  September 4, 2024 at 1:32pm
Share

The Democrat presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just received a massive setback.

Since Harris’ announcement of Walz as her running mate, the former congressman-turned-governor has received a mountain of negative press. While recent memory doesn’t serve Walz well as he allowed his state to burn during the riots of 2020 following the death of George Floyd, he’s also been receiving criticism for lying about his rank upon retiring from the military.

Given his love of socialism and putting feminine products in boys’ bathrooms, Walz has been more of a hindrance than a boost to the Harris campaign. Now, that campaign is suffering another major blow: Walz’s own family has endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Trump posted Wednesday morning via Truth Social an X post from TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk showing Walz’s family in Nebraska unapologetically sporting custom-made “WALZ’S FOR TRUMP” T-shirts with a Trump flag behind them.

Trending:
ESPN Lambasted for Shamelessly Cheering Decline in White Quarterbacks

Without a doubt, this is a major win for the Trump campaign.

While both conservatives and Republicans have been rightfully bashing Walz for bowing to far-left riots, lies and woke policies, it is a catastrophic defeat that his own family is choosing not to support his ticket.

There is much that could be dissected from the photo.

Firstly, this is not a statement from the Walz family indicating they wish to remain out of the spotlight while wishing Walz well in the upcoming election.

Will Kamala Harris lose?

Nor is this a statement denouncing Walz and supporting Trump, which would also be terrible for the Harris/Walz ticket.

This is a photograph of multiple members of his family showing support for his opponent with smiles on their faces.

Newsweek reported that “those in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather’s brother” and said the image “was shared by a family friend.”

It was then shared by Charles W. Herbster, a former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate.

“The family gave Herbster permission to publish it online,” Newsweek reported.

Related:
Report: JD Vance to Take on His Toughest Media Challenge Yet While Kamala Harris Does Anything She Can to Dodge Reporters

Kirk mentioned in his post the photo, “appears to be verified as legit.”

You could not blame anyone for being skeptical upon seeing it.

The Trump campaign could not have created a better photo themselves.

Families remain a major component of a successful election bid.

Both Harris and Trump make a point to appear with their spouses, while Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. often publicly speak about their father.

A candidate’s family life is a reflection of their character and a gauge of how much they value the people close to them.

What does it say about Walz if his own kinfolk won’t support him and instead choose to back Trump?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Trump Drops Bomb on Tim Walz, Snags Support from His Family in Killer Blow to Kamala Harris
RFK Jr. Slams Kamala Harris, Says We Need a President 'Who Can Put Together an English Sentence'
Disney Slapped with Bad News as New Mega Project Has Locals Feeling 'Dubious'
'Whales, Worms, and Bears': Panicking Dems Launch Attack on RFK Jr. Over Trump Support
Nasty Surprise: All-Male Migrant Center to Open Up 'Just Feet Away' from School, Stunning Locals
See more...

Conversation