Trump Drops Bomb on Tim Walz, Snags Support from His Family in Killer Blow to Kamala Harris

The Democrat presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just received a massive setback.

Since Harris’ announcement of Walz as her running mate, the former congressman-turned-governor has received a mountain of negative press. While recent memory doesn’t serve Walz well as he allowed his state to burn during the riots of 2020 following the death of George Floyd, he’s also been receiving criticism for lying about his rank upon retiring from the military.

Given his love of socialism and putting feminine products in boys’ bathrooms, Walz has been more of a hindrance than a boost to the Harris campaign. Now, that campaign is suffering another major blow: Walz’s own family has endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Trump posted Wednesday morning via Truth Social an X post from TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk showing Walz’s family in Nebraska unapologetically sporting custom-made “WALZ’S FOR TRUMP” T-shirts with a Trump flag behind them.

Without a doubt, this is a major win for the Trump campaign.

While both conservatives and Republicans have been rightfully bashing Walz for bowing to far-left riots, lies and woke policies, it is a catastrophic defeat that his own family is choosing not to support his ticket.

There is much that could be dissected from the photo.

Firstly, this is not a statement from the Walz family indicating they wish to remain out of the spotlight while wishing Walz well in the upcoming election.

Will Kamala Harris lose? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (53 Votes) No: 4% (2 Votes)

Nor is this a statement denouncing Walz and supporting Trump, which would also be terrible for the Harris/Walz ticket.

This is a photograph of multiple members of his family showing support for his opponent with smiles on their faces.

Newsweek reported that “those in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather’s brother” and said the image “was shared by a family friend.”

It was then shared by Charles W. Herbster, a former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate.

“The family gave Herbster permission to publish it online,” Newsweek reported.

Kirk mentioned in his post the photo, “appears to be verified as legit.”

You could not blame anyone for being skeptical upon seeing it.

The Trump campaign could not have created a better photo themselves.

Families remain a major component of a successful election bid.

Both Harris and Trump make a point to appear with their spouses, while Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. often publicly speak about their father.

A candidate’s family life is a reflection of their character and a gauge of how much they value the people close to them.

What does it say about Walz if his own kinfolk won’t support him and instead choose to back Trump?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.