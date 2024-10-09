Trump Drops 'Breaking News' About Assassination Attempts, Calls Out What FBI Isn't Doing to Fix the Problem

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the FBI has never accessed phones belonging to his would-be assassins.

During an appearance on the Flagrant Podcast, Trump was asked who he thought was behind the two attempts on his life.

“So I’m going to give you some big breaking news, right?” Trump began in a video clip posted to X.

“So you have this shooter and you have another shooter, right?” Trump said.

“So this shooter had three or so cell phones,” Trump explained. “The FBI has never gotten them opened.”

JUST IN: Trump releases “breaking news” on the assass*nation attempts, wonders why the FBI hasn’t opened foreign-based apps on the assass*ns’ phones. “So you have this sh**ter and you have another sh**ter, right?” “So this sh**ter had three cell phones… The FBI’s never gotten… pic.twitter.com/fNyF6pi9Oh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2024

“The other shooter, three apps they call ’em and I believe they were foreign-based apps from what I understand. They haven’t opened them and they’re foreign-based and you know, you hear all about Iran ‘cuz I was rough with Iran,” Trump said noting that while he wants Iran to succeed as a country “I want to stop all the killing and all this.”

“And I was rough on Iran and they supposedly have a hit on me,” Trump said.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (293 Votes) No: 2% (5 Votes)

“They have three apps and foreign-based, two of them, maybe three of them are foreign-based. They haven’t opened them yet. Why wouldn’t you open ’em when you hear about Iran?” Trump said.

“Then the other one had six cell phones and they haven’t opened [them],” he said.

Trump then returned to the subject of Iran.

“Iran has an open threat out for me,” the former president said.

“That’s bad, and Biden, if he were a real president, if he were the kind of guy he should be, should say, ‘If anybody shoots a former president who’s now the leading candidate even though he’s leading against Democrats, we will bomb that country into oblivion. And it would stop,” Trump argued.

Trump said that regardless of party lines, any nation that seeks to assassinate an American political figure should be told that “if they do it, the country will be blown to smithereens; the entire country will be blown to smithereens.”







Trump made similar comments last month during a North Carolina rally, saying the “FBI has been unable to open the three potentially foreign based apps” used by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who wounded Trump on July 13, according to the New York Post.

“In the second case, the assassin had six cell phones in his car, yet the FBI has likewise been unable to penetrate their guard. Shouldn’t be tough to do,” Trump said, speaking of Ryan Routh, who was arrested after planning an attempt on Sept. 15.

He added: “They want to know, and I want to know, and the whole country and maybe the world wants to know, who is he calling? Who is he calling?”

“They must get Apple to open these foreign apps, and they must get Apple to likewise, open the six phones from the second lunatic, who is a lunatic, and open them immediately, because we have a lot at stake,” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.