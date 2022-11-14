Trump Drops Hint, Hopes Tomorrow Will Turn Out to Be One of 'Most Important Days' in US History

As the 2022 midterm election fallout continues, former President Donald Trump confirmed in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday that something big might happen on Tuesday. Some believe it could be related to his plans for 2024.

His Monday post came on the heels of a string of progressively stronger hints made over the past several months concerning a possible third run at the White House.

Many had predicted Trump would make a campaign announcement one way or another after the midterms wrapped, and he said Nov. 7 that something big would come a week after Election Day.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15,” the former president said during an Ohio rally, according to Politico. The outlet reported that his announcement would be made at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Late Monday morning, the 45th president seemed to confirm he’s ready to announce something important, though he didn’t go into detail.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” the former president wrote.

The Washington Examiner reported Thursday that Trump’s announcement will happen at 9 p.m. EST, citing information from a “recent advisory.”

According to CBS News, the former president has told several of his top associates his plan for Tuesday’s announcement, which happens to fall on the same day House Republicans could take a leadership vote.

One unnamed senior adviser reportedly told the outlet that despite pushback over the fact that the midterm election results aren’t entirely in yet, Trump felt that not sticking to his earlier promise would show weakness.

CBS News also cited what it described as a source close to Trump as saying he was infuriated by the losses some of his top endorsed Republican candidates had incurred.

However, the former president disputed that shortly after in a Truth Social post last week.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” Trump posted Thursday. “I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius.'”

He has also generated debates about the intentions of his recent political attacks on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who easily won re-election on Tuesday and is thought to be a top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

One notable alternative take on what could happen with Trump, at least according to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, is that Republican lawmakers could vote him in as the next House speaker.

“It’s a real problem for Kevin McCarthy now, because there are certain pro-Trumpists within his House caucus who refuse to accept that he’s really with Trump and they want to get rid of McCarthy,” Raskin told Margaret Brennan, the host of CBS’ “Face the Nation,” on Sunday, referring to the House minority leader.

“They might just vote for Trump when they, you know, take the roll call for speaker,” he said.

“So we know that the hard-right Freedom Caucus people are in search of another candidate,” Raskin continued. “And one potential candidate whose name has been floated is Donald Trump himself, because the speaker of the House does not have to be a member of the House.”







Some Trump supporters on social media have suggested the possibility that Trump should become the House speaker, and the former president called the idea “very interesting” in an interview with conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root last year, The Hill reported.

However, there isn’t anything solid to suggest that’s a possibility now, especially since Trump said in a recent Fox News interview that he supports McCarthy as speaker should the GOP secure a majority in the lower chamber.

