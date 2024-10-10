Many blessings to the Trump family!

In the midst of a hotly contested presidential election, former President Donald Trump — the Republican nominee for president — shared some big family news about his least visible child.

While Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and even Barron have generally been up-front and center in various capacities for their father, Tiffany Trump hasn’t been nearly as public as her half-siblings.

(The eldest of Trump’s children, Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka, are from his first marriage with Ivana Trump. Tiffany came from Trump’s second marriage to Marla Maples, while Barron — the youngest — comes from Trump’s current marriage to Melania.)

That’s not to say that she’s completely stayed away from politics, but Tiffany has never been quite as involved in her father’s politics as Trump’s other children — and it’s probably going to stay that way for a while.

And that’s because Tiffany Trump is pregnant with her first child, according to the former president himself.

Donald Trump made the celebratory announcement while speaking in Detroit.

“Trump was delivering remarks at the Detroit Economic Club when he recognized several guests in the crowd, including businessman Massad Boulos, who is Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law,” reported The Hill.

Trump casually dropped the news while lauding Tiffany’s marriage to Boulos’ son, Michael.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said. “And she’s an exceptional young woman.

“And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

That is nice, but little else is known about the first child of Tiffany Trump, 30, and Michael Boulous, 27. The two married in 2022, well after Tiffany’s brief stint in the public political eye was over.

(Tiffany Trump’s only political appearance of note was speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to The Hill.)

Tiffany’s child will be Donald Trump’s 11th grandchild. Don Jr. and his ex-wife have five children, Ivanka and Jared Kushner have three children, and Eric and Lara Trump have two children.

It is worth noting that while Tiffany Trump has been the least associated with her father’s politics, that doesn’t mean the father isn’t still fiercely protective of his daughter.

One of Tiffany Trump’s most viral headlines actually had very little to do with her, but in late 2019, it was reported that Trump actually fired a personal assistant who disparaged his daughter.

Specifically, the assistant claimed that Trump didn’t want to take public photos with Tiffany because she was “overweight.”

