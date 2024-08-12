Trump Drops Multiple Posts on 'X,' Confirms Major Plans With Elon Musk as Election Nears - 'ENJOY!'

Former President Donald Trump jumped back on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) Monday, publishing a series of viral posts.

Among them was Trump’s confirmation of his Monday interview with billionaire Tesla and X owner, Elon Musk.

“ENJOY!” Trump wrote along with a graphic revealing the interview will stream live on X at 8:00 PM ET.

The post was only one of a flurry of six posts Trump posted on X Monday.

Trump’s X activity is notable because the Republican nominee has barely used the social media platform since creating his own, Truth Social.

Prior to Monday, the only post Trump had published to his X account since 2021 was the famous mugshot picture, which Trump shared in August 2023.

Before he promoted the Musk interview, Trump posted a campaign video to X.

Shortly thereafter, Trump wrote a message to potential voters on X.

Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

“Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline,” he wrote.

Trump then summarized his goals for the future: “Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!”

Afterward, Trump posted three more campaign ads to his popular X account.

Each of the former president’s posts garnered millions of views.

The posts brought in 14 million, 6.6 million, 3.9 million, 2.8 million, 1.4 million and 136,000 views as of the writing of this article.

The Trump team is also running ads on the Musk-owned social media site as of Monday.

The following post (which does not appear under Trump’s list of posts because it is a paid advertisement) already has well over 6 million views.

They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I’m never moving. We will Make America Great Again! #TrumpOnX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

“They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I’m never moving,” Trump wrote.

“We will Make America Great Again! #TrumpOnX”

