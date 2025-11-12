Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump salutes at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 11, 2025.
Commentary
President Donald Trump salutes at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 11, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Drops New Chicago Crime Stats as Midway Blitz Continues - He's Cut Crime Dramatically Despite State and City Leaders Supporting the Criminals

 By Samantha Chang  November 12, 2025 at 8:00am
President Donald Trump said violent crime in Chicago has plunged in the two weeks since he launched “Operation Midway Blitz,” a federal crackdown led by the Department of Homeland Security.

“Since the launch of the DHS operation ‘Midway Blitz’ in Chicago only weeks ago, Shootings are down 35%, Robberies are down 41%, and Carjackings are down almost 50%,” the president announced Tuesday on Truth Social.

“And this is with just a small initial Federal Force, not the full ‘surge’ we have done in Chicago and Memphis. As we ramp up more assets, these numbers will continue to drop,” he vowed.

Trump said his anti-crime operation has been effective despite opposition from obstructionist Democrats, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“This has been achieved despite the extraordinary resistance from Chicago and Illinois Radical Democrat ‘Leadership,’ and the constant Violent Leftwing Terrorism against ICE Officers and Federal Agents that Insurrectionist Democrat Officials refuse to stop or prosecute, including constant physical assault and attempted assassination,” Trump noted.

As a reminder, Democrats and their establishment media puppets have been screeching nonstop since Trump deployed federal law enforcement to several crime-infested, liberal cities, including Los Angeles, Memphis, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Trump’s sweeping crusade aims to reduce crime as well as eradicate the scourge of illegal immigration.

At this point is it fair to say that Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Johnson are working with the criminals?

Left-wing foghorns — who constantly prioritize the welfare of violent criminals — have denounced Trump’s anti-crime crackdown as “racist.”

Meanwhile, law-abiding Americans — including many of the black Americans the left pretends to lay claim to — support Trump’s efforts and want federal law enforcement to make their cities safe again.

It’s mind-boggling that Democrats consistently elevate the welfare of violent criminals over the safety of law-abiding Americans.

Most of the Democrat-run big cities in the United States, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, and New York, have devolved into safe havens for violent, recidivist criminals.

Why should law-abiding American taxpayers fear walking down the streets of their own cities?

Why should the well-being of Americans be ignored as their politicians cater to violent thugs?

Trump is doing the right thing by taking aggressive measures to make America safe again. No nation, no matter how rich or powerful, can stay that way if it’s riddled with crime, filthy, and unliveable.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




