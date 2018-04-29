Trump Drops Ominous Impeachment Warning Ahead of 2018 Midterms

At a rally in Michigan on Saturday, President Donald Trump declared that Republicans must maintain the House majority if he were to stay in the White House.

According to The Hill, the president spoke on behalf of threats of impeachment that have been thrown his way, claiming that if Democrats take control of the House, he would surely be impeached.

“We have to keep the House because if we listen to Maxine Waters, she’s going around saying ‘We will impeach him,’” Trump said.

President @realDonaldTrump: "We have to keep the House, because if you listen to @MaxineWaters, she goes around saying, 'We will impeach him, we will impeach him.'" pic.twitter.com/OQHcME4i16 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2018

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California has previously called for the president’s removal from the White House. Last week, she urged the president to step down.

“Please resign so that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having to be impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there,” Waters said. “Just get out.”

However, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has cautioned fellow Democrats that efforts to impeach the president may only do more harm to their party before and during the midterm elections.

“On the political side, I think it’s a gift to the Republicans,” Pelosi said. “We want to talk about what they’re doing to undermine working families in our country and what we are doing to increase their payrolls and lower their costs.”

In fact, a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday shows that more than 70 percent of Democrat supporters would want lawmakers to begin impeachment proceedings immediately if their party took control of the House.

Trump’s rally brought thousands of supporters to Macomb County, though groups of protesters could also be seen throughout the gathering.

As reported by The Western Journal, Trump also spoke about the U.S.-Mexico border and threatened a government shutdown if his goal of $18 billion for a border wall was not met by September.

“That wall has started, we have 1.6 billion (dollars),” Trump said. “We come up again on Sept. 28 and if we don’t get border security we will have no choice, we will close down the country because we need border security.”

Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill last month, which is set to keep the government funded until September, though a shutdown just ahead of the midterm elections is predicted to not sit well with fellow Republicans, who currently have control of Congress.

In his speech at the rally, Trump cited the hundreds of Central American migrants who have traveled from places like Honduras and Chiapas in a caravan in order to escape rampant violence.

He cited the “corrupt” laws that allow asylum seekers to enter the country as a reason for stronger border security.

“Watch the caravan, watch how sad and terrible it is, including for those people and the crime that they inflict on themselves and that others inflict on them,” Trump said. “It’s a horrible dangerous journey for them and they come up because they know once they can get here they can walk right into our country.”

“But we have to have borders and we have to have them fast,” he added. “We need security and we need the wall.”

