Former President Donald Trump has been teasing a run for a second term in 2024 but has not made any public announcement of his candidacy.

Trump said in an interview with Michael Savage that campaign finance laws would make it difficult for him to formally create a presidential campaign.

“I can’t really because of campaign finance rules, regulations, very complicated, very stiff, and frankly very antiquated if you want to know the truth. It’s ridiculous,” he said, according to Breitbart.

The conservative media outlet noted that Trump’s Save America PAC is a political powerhouse with $85 million cash on hand as of April, but the former president cannot use that money directly for his own race.

“I will be talking about it and I think that people will be very happy,” the president added regarding his own ambitions to return to the White House.

The political action committee could play a major role in congressional and state-level races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The president’s PAC would likely use the money to target not only Democrats but also moderate Republicans Trump disagrees with.

“If we had leadership, this party would be amazing, but Mitch is not a good leader, he’s just a survivor,” he griped to Savage, referring to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump’s statement on campaign finance laws comes shortly after a Rolling Stone report detailed that he has told his dinner guests that he is plotting another run.

“I have three friends who’ve had dinner with [Trump] in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024,” an unnamed source from the Republican National Committee told the magazine.

I spoke to President Trump today and I’d say he’s running. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 16, 2021

The outlook for the 2024 election and the Republican Party in general will depend on Trump’s final decision.

Three years is a long time, so it would not be surprising if Trump ultimately decides to be a kingmaker in the primaries instead.

This route would certainly be easier in terms of campaign finance laws and would still give him a heavy degree of control over the Republican agenda.

Trump will be 78 years old in 2024, and President Joe Biden will be 81, putting a discussion about age front-and-center to any hypotheticals regarding the election.

Regardless, the 45th president’s supporters and adversaries will be eagerly waiting to hear his choice.

For now, Americans will have to remain patient.

