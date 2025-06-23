Trump Drops 'Regime Change' Ultimatum on Iran in Truth Social Post

As multiple American officials said the daring raid to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities was not about toppling the Iranian government, President Donald Trump offered an enigmatic thought on the subject.

On Saturday, a misdirection play culminated with B-2 bombers and Tomahawk cruise missiles severely damaging three Iranian nuclear sites. There were no American casualties in the raid.

On Sunday morning, administration officials said the attack had a limited purpose – to pull Iran’s nuclear teeth before they could bite.

“We’re not at war with Iran,” Vice President J.D. Vance said Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” according to NBC. “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the “scope of this was intentionally limited,” according to Axios.

But Trump, whose remarks about attacking Iran have been a study in enigmatic comments, offered yet another one in that vein on Sunday.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine noted that the highly successful mission was the “largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history, and the second-longest B-2 mission ever flown — exceeded only by those in the days following 9/11,” per Axios.

While the world followed the progress of several B-2 bombers flying west on Saturday, seven B-2s flying east connected with escorts and tankers until at 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time, the B-2s began dropping what would be 14 bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo and Natanz nuclear sites.

Tomahawk missiles from a submarine also hit the Isfahan nuclear site at Isfahan.

Iran responded with bluster and threats. The New York Times noted that “Iran-backed militias are preparing to attack U.S. bases in Iraq, and possibly Syria” in retaliation. No attack took place as of Sunday evening.

Vance noted that Iran should give sincere negotiations a chance.

“The Iranians are clearly not very good at war. Perhaps they should follow President Trump’s lead and give peace a chance,” Vance said, according to NBC. “If they’re serious about it, I guarantee you the President of the United States is too.”

Vance also noted that a decision about an Israeli assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini would be “up to the Israelis,” according to The Times of Israel.

In his brief Saturday night remarks to the nation about the raid, Trump said Iran can have a deal or destruction, according to CBS.

“There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said. “Remember, there are many targets left.”

Trump said that “if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

