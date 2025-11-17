President Donald Trump may have just detonated the Democrats’ plan to destroy his second term.

As Democrats and their liberal media allies launch attack after attack claiming Trump is covering up his alleged ties to deceased criminal Jeffrey Epstein, Trump just made a move to defang them entirely — and it’s about time he changed course to do it.

Late Sunday on the social media platform Truth Social, the president called on House Republicans to vote for the release of all files related to Epstein, the convicted sex criminal and suspected sex trafficker who died in a federal prison cell under suspicious circumstances in 2019.

Democrats and deep-state operatives, of course, have tried in vain to “get” Trump for the last 10 years. Nothing they have done, including two impeachments and a potentially “treasonous” manufacturing of intelligence in his first term, or endless lawfare while he was out of office, has succeeded in ending the president’s political career.

In recent months, Democrats have pinned their hopes on uncovering a nefarious link between Epstein and Trump.

During the four years of former President Joe Biden’s administration, Democrats showed no interest in the Epstein files. That alone partially vindicates Trump in calling the Epstein files hubbub a “Democrat hoax.”

Moreover, the president recently ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into Epstein’s connections to prominent Democrats. That list includes former President Bill Clinton.

Trump reiterated all of this on Truth Social, along with his desire to simply move on from the issue.

“I DON’T CARE!” Trump wrote. “All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, ‘Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!”

The president added that “if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory.”

There is, of course, plenty to be said for getting “back on point” when it comes to the economy and affordability.

Unfortunately, Team Trump has botched the Epstein case so badly that hitherto the botching has appeared at times indistinguishable from sabotage. In other words, if administration officials had wanted to embarrass president and anger his base, they would have behaved exactly as they have with regard to the Epstein files.

In February, for instance, Bondi gave the administration a black eye with a phony and humiliating “Epstein files release” stunt.

Then, in May, notwithstanding widespread suspicions to the contrary, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino publicly insisted that Epstein committed suicide in federal prison in Aug. 2019.

Even Trump, in a July Cabinet meeting, defended Bondi while expressing indifference to the Epstein case.

It remains possible, of course, that the president has spent the year playing a bigger game. He certainly boxed Democrats into a corner with his latest move calling for the release of the files.

If the documents show nothing damning to Trump, after all the Democratic hyperventilating of recent days, they will look like fools — again.

Did Trump make the right decision in calling for the full release of all of the Epstein files? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (260 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Perhaps Trump has his reasons for feigning indifference to sexual exploitation of young girls and the possible blackmail of powerful men. Perhaps untangling the Epstein web required such subterfuge. This would be the charitable explanation for his behavior. If it bears fruit, it would also make him a legend.

Alas, the administration’s many inexplicable missteps on Epstein dating back nine months have eroded its credibility on the issue.

Barring dramatic Epstein-related revelations that culminate in actual justice for the late criminal’s victims, anything Trump might have gained by (again) exposing Democrats as hypocritical frauds might well have been lost in a sea of self-inflicted wounds and broken trust.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.