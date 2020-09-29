Login
Trump Earns Nobel Peace Prize Nomination from Group of Law Professors for 'Extraordinary' 'Trump Doctrine'

By Jack Davis
Published September 28, 2020 at 7:30pm
President Donald Trump is being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for bringing what his nominators said was “common sense” to global diplomacy through the “Trump Doctrine.”

Four Australian law professors wrote that the “Trump Doctrine” is Nobel-worthy, citing the recent peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The agreement was cited by two others who have nominated Trump for the coveted honor.

Trump followed the USA-Israel deal with one between Bahrain and Israel.

Australian law professor David Flint said Trump “went ahead and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense,” according to Sky News.

“He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together,” Flint said.

Flint added that the “Trump Doctrine” is “something extraordinary” that has revolutionized America’s approach to global conflict.

“He has, firstly, common sense, and he is only guided by national interest … and therefore an interest in the Western alliance,” he said.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans. So he’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war,” he went on.

Trump has made a point of noting his work to reduce the number of Americans involved in wars:

Flint said the result is a 21st-century version of the domino theory, except with states falling in line one after another to embrace peace.

“The states are lining up, Arab and Middle-Eastern, to join that network of peace which will dominate the Middle-East,” he said.

Flint said Trump’s unique brand of diplomacy “is really producing peace in the world in a way in a which none of his predecessors did, and he fully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Twitter buzzed about the nomination.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament who earlier nominated Trump for the prize, said Trump has been a peacemaker on the world stage.

“Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict,” he said.

If Trump is awarded the peace prize, he will be the fifth American president to win the coveted honor. President Theodore Roosevelt won the prize in 1906, President Woodrow Wilson in 1920 and President Jimmy Carter in 2002, long after he had left office.

Former President Barack Obama was awarded the peace prize in 2009, only nine months after entering office.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
